Donald Trump

Trump signs executive order making English official language of US

Agencies will not be required to change current accommodations for non-English speakers

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Trump to designate English as official US language Video

Trump to designate English as official US language

'The Big Weekend Show' analyzes what President Donald Trump declaring English as the official language of the United States will do for American culture.

President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an executive order making English the official language of the U.S.

The order revokes an executive order issued by former President Bill Clinton in 2000, "Improving Access Services for Persons with Limited English Proficiency," that required federal agencies and recipients of federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

However, Trump's order notes it does not "require or direct" any change in services provided by any agency.

It will be up to agency heads to decide if any changes should be made.

President Donald Trump waves as he departs in his motorcade from the Trump International Golf Club, Saturday, in West Palm Beach, Fla. 

President Donald Trump waves as he departs in his motorcade from the Trump International Golf Club, Saturday, in West Palm Beach, Fla.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TRUMP TO MAKE ENGLISH OFFICIAL LANGUAGE OF US IN NEW EXECUTIVE ORDER

While English has been used as the country's national language — seen in every historic governing document — the U.S. has never had an official language.

"A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exhange ideas in one shared language," Trump wrote in the order.

The U.S. is one of just a few countries without an official language. About 180 of the 195 countries across the globe have made the distinction.

Trump signs executive order in the White House

President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2025.  (Pool)

GOOGLE MAPS, FAA OFFICIALLY ACKNOWLEDGES GULF OF AMERICA AFTER TRUMP DECLARATION: 'ISN'T IT BEAUTIFUL?'

Trump has been outspoken about designating English as the nation's language, specifically in 2024, as he criticized former President Joe Biden's immigration policies.  

"We have languages coming into our country. We don’t have one instructor in our entire nation that can speak that language," Trump said while speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2024. "These are languages—it’s the craziest thing—they have languages that nobody in this country has ever heard of. It’s a very horrible thing." 

American Flag on flag pole

President Trump on Saturday signed an executive order making English the official language of the U.S. (iStock)

The order states it is intended to "promote unity" and "cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens," while ensuring consistency in government operations and creating a pathway to civic engagement.

First lady Melania Trump speaks at least five languages, including English, French, Italian, German and Slovene, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Trump has signed at least 76 executive orders since reclaiming the Oval Office in January, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Executive orders and actions included renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and signing an executive order to restore the Obama-named Mount Denali to its original Mount McKinley. 

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

