Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

If Jesus gave a TED talk, what do you think He would say?

Would Jesus address the nation's financial struggles, or ask who we, his disciples, are voting for?

Dr. Robert Jeffress
By Dr. Robert Jeffress | Fox News
close
David Limbaugh and daughter Christen Limbaugh Bloom team up on new faith-based book 'The Resurrected Jesus' Video

David Limbaugh and daughter Christen Limbaugh Bloom team up on new faith-based book 'The Resurrected Jesus'

Conservative commentator David Limbaugh joins  'Fox & Friends' with his daughter Christen Limbaugh Bloom to discuss their book 'The Resurrected Jesus' and to remember legendary talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

If Jesus came back today to give an 18-minute TED Talk, what do you think he would say?

Do you think he might mention the nation's current financial struggles and worries about things like inflation? Would he address hot-button topics such as the current political state of our country and who we, as his disciples, are voting for? Is it possible Jesus would address our feelings toward these topics and how it impacts our relationship with him? Well, he already has in his Sermon on the Mount. 

A statue of Jesus calming the sea titled "It is I" faces the bay and gulf, in Corpus Christi, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, as Tropical Storm Bill begins to make landfall.

A statue of Jesus calming the sea titled "It is I" faces the bay and gulf, in Corpus Christi, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, as Tropical Storm Bill begins to make landfall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

In my new book, "18 Minutes with Jesus: Straight Talk from the Savior about the Things That Matter Most," I address these topics and more, and dig deep into what is known as one of Jesus' most powerful sermons. Though brief, the powerful 18-minute long Sermon gets straight to the heart of the subjects that matter most to us: money, worry, sex, how to deal with enemies and our eternal destiny. 

In economic times like these, it's hard to focus on and do the right things and easy to fall into the many worldly traps laid out before us. As Jesus explained, it is foolish for us to chase temporal things such as earthly wealth that is temporary instead of heavenly wealth which is eternal.  Jesus said wealth can be easily lost (think a plummeting stock market) or destroyed by moths and rust (or today by inflation and high interest rates).

Jesus Christ statue overlooks Whitefish Lake and the Flathead Valley in Whitefish, Montana, Feb. 20, 2011.

Jesus Christ statue overlooks Whitefish Lake and the Flathead Valley in Whitefish, Montana, Feb. 20, 2011. (Linda Thompson/The Missoulian via AP)

AS WORLD VISION'S PRESIDENT AND CEO, I'VE SEEN WHAT HAPPENS WHEN PEOPLE OF FAITH FACE HARDSHIP

In Matthew 6:19-34 Jesus explains that we have a decision to make when it comes to wealth and worry. He illustrated this decision using stark contrasts: we must decide between treasures in heaven and treasures on earth. We must choose eyes that see or eyes that don't see. And decide if God is our master or if money is.

Similarly, many of the other principles preached in this Sermon, such as the eight Beatitudes, are at stake in today's decaying society. We are living in a society that rejects the eight attitudes that Jesus Christ calls us, his disciples, to embody. 

A pilgrim holds three crosses toward a beam of light at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre  in Jerusalem's Old City, May 4, 2013.

A pilgrim holds three crosses toward a beam of light at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre  in Jerusalem's Old City, May 4, 2013. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

If we want to embody the Beatitudes through the power of the Holy Spirit, we must begin by accepting perspectives and practices that are radically counter cultural.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

But, we cannot simply stop with trying to effect change in our individual lives. Jesus reminded us of our responsibility to the world in which we live. Fair enough, but that doesn’t mean Christians shouldn’t try to better their world. In this famous sermon, Jesus called His followers to be the "salt of the earth" (Matthew 5:13). In Jesus’ day, salt was a preservative that couldn’t prevent the decay of meat, but it could delay the decay and give the meat a longer shelf life. 

A statue in a Chicago neighborhood depicts Jesus grieving over the killing of an individual.

A statue in a Chicago neighborhood depicts Jesus grieving over the killing of an individual. (The Baptist Press)

Similarly, Christ’s followers can slow the decay of the culture and collapse of the world by pushing back against the moral and spiritual rot of the world. One way Christians slow the decay of the culture is by the leaders they elect. 

My friend Cal Thomas famously said, "The Kingdom of God is not going to coming riding in on Air Force One." Fair enough. Nevertheless, the leaders we elect determine the policies we follow and those policies determine the moral and spiritual direction of our country. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesus concludes His sermon by addressing our eternal destiny. To spend eternity with God one must first choose to walk the narrow road. As Jesus says in Matthew 7:13-14, there are not many ways to Heaven, but only one way. And so that no one misunderstands that way, Jesus said, "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father but by Me" (John 14:6).   

With each and every decision we make we are choosing to walk the wide path and enter the wide gate with the masses that leads to destruction or to walk the narrow way and choose to enter the narrow gate that leads to the only road that leads to a life – and an eternity – experiencing God’s blessings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DR. ROBERT JEFFRESS

Dr. Robert Jeffress is senior pastor of the 16,000-member First Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, and is a Fox News contributor. His daily radio program, "Pathway to Victory," is heard on more than 1,000 stations nationwide, and his weekly television program is seen in 195 countries around the world. Jeffress has appeared on many media outlets, such as "Fox & Friends," "Hannity," "Good Morning America" and "Real Time with Bill Maher." He is the author of nearly 30 books, including "Not All Roads Lead to Heaven," "Choosing the Extraordinary Life" and "18 Minutes with Jesus," which will be available nationwide Oct. 4, 2022. He lives in Dallas.