I went from Trump staffer to Trump detractor and back to supporter. JD Vance's journey makes sense to me

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In our current political climate, it is rare for someone, especially an elected official, to publicly admit they misjudged an issue, took the wrong position, or supported the wrong candidate.

Since being announced as the Republican vice presidential nominee, JD Vance has endured an onslaught of attacks – primarily centered around previous comments he made about Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

Much like then-Sen. Kamala Harris taking digs at Vice President Joe Biden during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, where she essentially labeled Biden a racist, Senator Vance’s remarks regarding former President Trump were pointed and admittedly, a bit harsh.

JD VANCE BY THE NUMBERS: FIRST SPEECH SIGNALS HEAVY CAMPAIGN PRESENCE IN BATTLEGROUND RUST BELT

However, just as Harris reassessed Biden’s record and her support for the former vice president, JD Vance also reassessed his position on President Trump. This led him to openly admit he got it wrong and then to him becoming a close confidant to the former president Trump and this week, to becoming President Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

Much like JD Vance and many other everyday Americans, I understand the gravity of reassessing one’s stance and admitting when I get it wrong– especially in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on President Trump’s life.

In late 2022, I published an op-ed declaring my opposition to Trump’s 2024 re-election bid. My op-ed and the subsequent words I shared were harsh, wrong, unfair, and far too pointed – but, fortunately, my experience running for and winning local office in South Carolina, and engaging daily with everyday Americans, has profoundly reshaped my perspective, and led me to, once again, support President Trump.

Interacting with citizens from all walks of life—those working multiple jobs yet struggling to make ends meet -- has illuminated the failures of President Joe Biden’s policies. It’s become more apparent to me than ever that we must, as was on full display at this week’s Republican National Convention, unite in our efforts to save our nation.

TRUMP VP PICK JD VANCE PLEDGES TO ‘COMMIT TO THE WORKING MAN’ AS POPULISM TAKES CENTER STAGE AT RNC

And although critics may decry Trump’s often blunt rhetoric or point to past criticism from those like Senator Vance and me, the reality is this: the Biden administration’s failures have had far more severe consequences for American families than admitting to a few harsh or pointed words ever will.

Let’s face it: under President Biden, the economy is faltering. Inflation rates hit a 40-year-high in 2022 and still remain elevated. Gas prices have soared, with some states seeing averages as high as $5 per gallon. Interest rates are at a near 20-year high, and grocery prices have skyrocketed, with essentials like meat, poultry, and eggs increasing by over 12% in the past year alone.

Concurrently, the ongoing crisis at our southern border has reached unprecedented levels. Record numbers of illegal crossings and a surge in drug trafficking have strained resources and exacerbated the opioid crisis. In 2022, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported over 2.3 million migrant encounters, the highest number ever recorded. The influx of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, has contributed to the overdose epidemic, claiming more than 100,000 American lives annually.

Internationally, our standing has diminished following Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of 13 American service members and left many citizens and allies stranded. This debacle epitomizes weak and indecisive leadership, emboldening our adversaries and contributing to global instability.

The conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, alongside increased tensions in the Middle East, reflect a perceived lack of American resolve. And while Biden may not have directly caused these crises, his failure to address them effectively has exacerbated the situation. The ongoing war in Ukraine and the violence in Gaza, coupled with a disturbing rise in antisemitism, underscore the need for strong, decisive leadership.

CHUCK SCHUMER PUSHED TO DELAY DNC AS CONCERNS PERSIST OVER BIDEN'S CANDIDACY

Simply put, everyday Americans are struggling to thrive under Biden’s policies. His administration’s economic and foreign policy failures have left families grappling with financial insecurity and heightened anxiety about national and global stability.

However, in stark contrast, under former President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. experienced significant economic growth. The unemployment rate pre-pandemic fell to a 50-year low of 3.5% in 2019, and the country achieved energy independence, leading to lower gas prices averaging around $2.40 per gallon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Trump’s firm stance on border security resulted in a 78% decrease in illegal crossings between 2019 and 2020, with drug seizures at the border increasing by 50%. This alleviated the strain on border communities and demonstrated Trump’s commitment to protecting American sovereignty and everyday Americans.

Globally, Trump’s administration prioritized diplomacy, culminating in the historic Abraham Accords, which brought peace agreements between Israel and several Arab nations. Support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia also yielded promising results, showcasing a commitment to resolving conflicts through diplomacy and emphasizing peace through strength.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Facts are facts and the case is clear: while Democrats continue to debate Biden’s viability after his disastrous debate performance, and as more and more Democrats continue to come forward in opposition to President Biden remaining at the top of the Democratic ticket, everyday Americans continue to suffer under his administration.

Rather, as we begin the race towards the November general election, and while Biden and the Democratic establishment attempt to shift American's focus to comments from the past as they try to sort out their ever-divided party, Republicans, with the selection of JD Vance, are more united than ever to save our nation and deliver the much-needed help everyday Americans so desperately want and need.