Chuck Schumer pushed to delay DNC as concerns persist over Biden's candidacy

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pushed for the Democratic National Convention's delay as questions persist about President Biden's 2024 candidacy, according to multiple sources.

Schumer spoke with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and both men agreed to urge the DNC to delay a virtual roll call planned for this month to officially nominate Biden, three sources told Fox News Digital.

It was revealed Wednesday that the DNC was delaying its nomination plans to August after significant pushback from party members toward an initial plan to nominate Biden later this month.

"We have confirmed with the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic National Convention that no virtual voting will begin before August 1," wrote DNC Rules Committee co-chairs Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., and veteran Democratic Party official Leah Daughtry in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

The news comes after a "substantial" number of congressional Democrats penned a letter to the DNC, expressing opposition to a July roll call and nomination. "Committee Members, We write to share our serious concerns about the DNC’s plan to hold a ‘virtual roll call’ to select our Democratic Presidential Nominee as early as July 21," the letter, obtained by Fox News, said.

"There is no legal justification for this extraordinary and unprecedented action which would effectively accelerate the nomination process by nearly a month," it continued.

The letter acknowledged that the early roll call's original purpose was to satisfy ballot requirements in Ohio, but noted that legislation was enacted in the state weeks ago to address any bars to ballot access for the Democratic nominee.

The Democrats suggested that the early roll call could be perceived as a "purely political maneuver," particularly as Biden has welcomed member challenges at the convention.

"No matter what may be reported, our goal is not to fast-track," Walz and Daughtry assured members in the Wednesday letter. "Our goals are to uphold our tradition of transparency, our commitment to an effective nominating process that delivers a nominee on all state ballots, and ultimately to set our nominees on a path to victory in November."

"None of this will be rushed," they reiterated. "Unlike our nation’s other major political party, our rules are set in public meetings, anchored in the Party’s charter and its traditions. That will continue in the 2024 cycle, as it must with so much at stake."

The virtual DNC roll call's delay comes as Democrats continue to come out against Biden's continued 2024 candidacy.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., became the 20th congressional Democrat to call on Biden to step aside on Wednesday. "I believe it is time for him to pass the torch," Schiff said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

His call came one day after a report claimed he told donors "I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose."

Schiff's campaign declined to comment on the report to Fox News Digital.

However, earlier this month, he publicly expressed some doubt about Biden, saying on NBC News, "the performance on the debate stage I think rightfully raised questions among the American people about whether the president has the vigor to defeat Donald Trump."

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.