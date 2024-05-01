I had 8 abortions, but Georgia’s heartbeat law saved my son’s life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This week, a 6-week heartbeat protection law is going into effect in Florida that will save thousands of innocent lives every year. Two years ago, a similar law in my home state of Georgia saved me and my baby.

When I learned that I was unexpectedly pregnant, my first thought was to call an abortion center and schedule an appointment. I already had four children at home, the father of my child was not in the picture, and the bills were stacking up.

Not only did abortion seem like the easiest option, but it was also my natural reaction. I had abortions before, and overtime became desensitized to the true horror of the procedure. Both my body and mind were numb to the reality of abortion, and my surroundings continued to tell me the lie that I was not capable of raising another child.

Succumbing to old habits and external pressures, I called to schedule my abortion. This time, however, Georgia’s heartbeat law was in place, and it was too late for me to have the procedure.

Little did I know at the time, but that law would save my baby's life. It also blessed a beautiful family with a healthy, happy little boy.

The heartbeat law prompted me to search for other resources and options for my pregnancy. I still knew that I was not ready to raise another child and could not provide him with the necessary love and support.

I was connected to Abiding Love through a woman at my church and soon learned about the beauty of adoption. I knew deep down that I was not meant to raise my child, but I wanted to carry him so that another family could experience the magic of parenthood.

While my decision to put my baby up for adoption took a huge weight off my shoulders, I was still faced with being a single mother with copious amounts of bills to pay. To make matters worse, I was laid off from my job and now had to figure out how to keep a roof over my children’s heads, and food in their stomachs.

Thankfully, the women at Abiding Love stepped in to take care of all of my burdens. They told me to write down all of my bills, and my account information. Within no time, they had taken care of my finances, and ensured that my only job was to love my children and the baby inside of me.

My next step was to select a family that would adopt my child. I heard God speak to me so clearly one day telling me to write down the exact family that I wanted to raise him.

I wanted the parents to be full of love, and I wanted them to have a dog and a beautiful house with a fence. I was detailed, and probably too specific with some things. But this is the family that would raise my child – I wanted them to be as perfect as possible.

As if by a miracle, the first family that I looked at seemed to exhibit all of the traits I had dreamed of for my child. I knew in my heart at that moment that they would be his family, and in a sense, would become my family as well.

Upon first meeting them, I knew I had made the right decision. I felt at peace with them, and I knew that my son would feel at home. Throughout the rest of the pregnancy, the couple was with me every step of the way. They checked in regularly, and were with me when I delivered our baby boy via cesarean. I quickly learned that not only were they there to love the baby and care for him, but they were there to love and care for me as well.

Now, 10 months later, we have a beautiful open adoption. My son knows my voice, I get to see him regularly, and he is being raised in Florida with the exact love and life that I had always dreamed of for him. He gets to thrive in the best conditions possible, and I have the honor of cheering him on from the sidelines, providing even more love and support.

While I didn't know about the numerous resources and options available to me during my previous abortions, I know now, and I hope other women know that they are strong, they have support – and that terminating your child's life is never the solution.

Georgia's heartbeat law saved my son's life and blessed a wonderful couple with the perfect little family. Thankfully, now in their home state, more babies will be saved from the horrors of abortion and more families will have the chance to flourish.

This law has allowed for my son's heart to continue to beat strong and steady, while giving my heart more love and joy than I ever thought possible.