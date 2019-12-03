Andrew McCarthy: House Dems know impeachment power can be abused, too. Who do they think they're fooling?

It is not a good look for Democrats, in purporting to respond to the president’s abuse of his constitutional power over foreign relations, to abuse the House’s power over impeachment. That, however, is exactly what they are doing in their unseemly zeal to impeach President Trump on a blatantly political deadline.

Democrats say Trump exploited his constitutional power for political purposes, but how is that different from what they are doing now?

ANDREW MCCARTHY: DID TRUMP COMMIT IMPEACHABLE BRIBERY?

It is not a good look for Democrats, in purporting to respond to the president’s abuse of his constitutional power over foreign relations, to abuse the House’s power over impeachment. That, however, is exactly what they are doing in their unseemly zeal to impeach President Trump on a blatantly political deadline.

In a December 1 letter, White House counsel Pat Cipollone notified House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.) that the president will not participate in the committee’s first open hearing on Wednesday, December 4. Ordinarily — not that there’s anything “ordinary” about the potential impeachment of an American president — I’d be inclined to assess this as poor judgment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abstaining now could also be problematic down the road. Eventually, there will be a Senate impeachment trial. Because the House is now giving the president an opportunity to examine witnesses, Senate Democrats will have a good argument that transcripts from Nadler’s hearings should be admitted as trial evidence — i.e., the president should not be heard to complain since he will have passed up his chance to confront his accusers.

Continue reading Andrew McCarthy's column in the National Review.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM ANDREW MCCARTHY ON FOX NEWS