Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Opinion Newsletter

Hillary slams GOP women, Trump makes summer vacations great again, and more

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion and watch videos from Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters, Raymond Arroyo and more

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: President Donald Trump knows more about politics than anyone else Video

Laura: President Donald Trump knows more about politics than anyone else

Fox News host Laura Ingraham discusses the passage of the 'big, beautiful bill' on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

LAURA INGRAHAM - Fox News host discusses the passage of the 'big, beautiful bill' in the U.S. House of Representatives. Continue watching...

HANDMAID'S FAIL - Hillary Clinton is back and doing what she does best -- trashing women. Continue reading...

GORDON CHANG - Is Trump rescuing China's Communists? Continue reading…

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS - Chicago's Mayor Johnson is so focused on race he can't see the truth about humanity.  Continue reading... 

PAUL MAURO - Fox News contributor says Diddy trial testimony 'will get worse before it gets better.'  Continue watching...

Diddy trial testimony 'will get worse before it gets better,' expert predicts Video

GIPPER'S VISION - Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system revives Reagan's nuclear shield dream. Continue reading...

DAVID MARCUS - Why tax-free overtime could be midterm magic for GOP.  Continue reading...

WISE UP, MOM AND DAD - Smart parents can secure their child's digital identity — before someone else does. Continue reading...

WINNING FORMULA - Democrats need to embrace inclusion over ideological conformity in order to win again. Continue reading...

CARTOON OF THE DAY - Check out all of our political cartoons...

05.27.25

05.27.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.