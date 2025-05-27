Hillary slams GOP women, Trump makes summer vacations great again, and more

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.
LAURA INGRAHAM - Fox News host discusses the passage of the 'big, beautiful bill' in the U.S. House of Representatives. Continue watching...
HANDMAID'S FAIL - Hillary Clinton is back and doing what she does best -- trashing women. Continue reading...
GORDON CHANG - Is Trump rescuing China's Communists? Continue reading…
ROOFTOP REVELATIONS - Chicago's Mayor Johnson is so focused on race he can't see the truth about humanity. Continue reading...
PAUL MAURO - Fox News contributor says Diddy trial testimony 'will get worse before it gets better.' Continue watching...
GIPPER'S VISION - Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system revives Reagan's nuclear shield dream. Continue reading...
DAVID MARCUS - Why tax-free overtime could be midterm magic for GOP. Continue reading...
WISE UP, MOM AND DAD - Smart parents can secure their child's digital identity — before someone else does. Continue reading...
WINNING FORMULA - Democrats need to embrace inclusion over ideological conformity in order to win again. Continue reading...
CARTOON OF THE DAY - Check out all of our political cartoons...