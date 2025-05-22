Chicago's Mayor Johnson is so focused on race he can't see the truth about humanity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently stoked the racial fires once again. I guess this is the only way he can break news these days, because he doesn’t have significant accomplishments to speak of. This time the mayor was visiting the Apostolic Church of God, located in my South Side neighborhood of Woodlawn, when he said, "The reason I hire so many Blacks to run Chicago is because we're planet Earth's most generous race."

This is Black supremacy, plain and simple. Like the racists of America’s past, Mayor Johnson believes in attributing supremacy and inferiority to an individual based on skin color. And he has made no secret of his belief that one’s Black skin makes one superior and one’s White skin makes one inferior.

In 2022, he told the Chicago Tribune, "People are going to criticize the fact that we have [the most] Black and brown folks in the history of Chicago. Yes, we are the Blackest administration, and I’m proud of it."

And what does he say about White people?

In July of 2024, he told a concert crowd that he blamed whites for running the city down to the ground: "Y'all look, white supremacy is real- I'm going to say that one more time." He clearly forgot that the preceding mayor of Chicago was Black.

The man has no problem admitting his racism out loud and clear. That is why I applauded the recent decision by the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division to launch an investigation into whether or not Johnson’s administration engaged in discriminatory hiring practices. Specifically, they will examine whether the city’s employment practices systematically favored black candidates over others, violating federal anti-discrimination laws.

I don’t want a mayor who plays racial tribalism for power and to hide the fact that our city is suffering profoundly. That is why his comment about blacks being the most generous race on earth was offensive. If one looks at my neighborhood through a racial lens, we are 90% all Black and we have an epidemic of Black-on-Black crime.

I have said time and time again that the problems we face are human problems. We are not "Black" but human beings born in the greatest country known to mankind and it is time that we start thinking of ourselves in that regard.

In 2023, 70% of our homicides were Black-on-Black. Blacks are both the killers and the victims. How is this generous?

To make matters worse, 70% of those homicides go unsolved in predominantly Black neighborhoods like mine. How is this generous?

I could go on about other crimes, but I think the point is made. The fact that Mayor Johnson chooses to overlook the horrors playing out on our streets every day so that he may engage in his racial fantasies reveals that we truly have no one leading our city.

After all, "Black" cannot lead the city of Chicago. What does "Black" do? How does "Black" run a city? How does "Black" fix violence? How does "Black" fix the education epidemic? How does "Black" fix the lack of stable family households? How does "Black" replace the father the kid never had? And how in the world is "Black" generous?

The racial stupidity that comes out of this mayor’s mouth is unfathomable. This stupidity costs lives and ruins futures. Our problem is not race. Being Black has never done any good for us. If it was so great, then why are we called the permanent underclass? Permanent, as in there is no hope for us. That’s where being Black has gotten us the last 60 years. Where is the generosity in that?

That is why every single ounce of our efforts must be focused on developing the full humanity of the people in my neighborhood. That is all that matters.

And we must do this despite having a mayor that hides like a coward behind race to mask his inferiority when it comes to solving the problems of our city. We will never allow such a lowly man to bring us down and that is why I pray for my city and her people every day.

