Smart parents can secure their child's digital identity — before someone else does

Digital parenting: Why you should reserve a domain name for your new baby

We live in a world where your name online matters almost as much as your name on a birth certificate. And while it might sound like something only Silicon Valley types would do, buying a domain name and reserving social media handles for your newborn isn’t some far-fetched tech trend—it’s potentially a smart, proactive move for parents who care about protecting their kids’ futures. Not the typical advice you’d get from a financial expert.

Think ahead, like you do with a college fund

If you’re already putting away money for your child’s education, teaching them the value of hard work, and raising them with good values, why not also secure their digital future?

For $10 to $20 a year, you can purchase a domain like johnsmith.com or emilyjones.com—something that will be increasingly difficult (if not impossible) to get by the time they’re adults. Just think about how hard it is to reserve a 3-letter, 4-letter, or even 5-letter domain name. It’s the digital version of buying land before a new highway goes into your neighborhood.

I’ve done this for all my kids. I didn’t do it to make them TikTok stars. I did it because, as a financial expert and a parent, I know the power of being prepared. Whether they want to start a business one day, use it for their resume, or simply create a clean professional online profile, they’ll already have the blank canvas ready to go.

Don’t let Big Tech or strangers own your kid’s name

Here’s the truth that most people don’t think about: if you don’t reserve your child’s digital name, someone else will. Does anyone remember the Brooklyn Nets and the story of Nets.com? When it comes to domain names, it might be a stranger, a spammer, or a foreign domain squatter. And once it's taken, good luck getting it back.

We’ve already handed over too much of our personal data to Big Tech. This is a chance to take some control back. By locking down your child’s domain and social media handles early, you’re not just making a smart move—you’re protecting your family.

This isn’t about oversharing

Let me be crystal clear: I’m not suggesting you create a baby influencer account and post every milestone online. We could use less of that. Quite the opposite. You don’t need to publish a single photo or make anything public.

Just reserve the space. Keep it private. Hold onto it until your child is old enough to decide for themselves what they want to do with it. That’s called responsible parenting.

Protect their privacy, secure their future

Critics will say, "let kids be kids." But protecting them doesn’t stop at locking your doors or watching who they talk to at school—it extends to the digital world, too.

Reserving their online name is a way to give your child more freedom and flexibility later. You’re not forcing anything on them—you’re giving them options. The same way you teach them to drive safely or manage a budget, you’re teaching them to be smart about their online presence.

How to do it right

If you’re ready to take action, here’s what I recommend:

Buy the domain – Use a trusted site like GoDaddy or Google Domains. Try to get the .com version of your child’s name. Reserve the handles – Lock in social media usernames on platforms like Instagram, X (Twitter), and even LinkedIn. Keep everything private – No need to share or post anything yet. This is about future opportunity, not current exposure. Don’t forget to renew – Mark your calendar or buy the domain for multiple years so it doesn’t expire. Hand it over someday – When they’re mature enough, let your child take the reins.

Final thoughts

As a dad and someone who’s helped thousands of wealthy families with financial matters, it’s just common sense to be thinking long-term. This isn’t about hype—it’s about being prepared.

In today’s world, securing your child’s digital name is just as smart as setting up a college savings account or teaching them how to build good credit. For a few bucks a year, you can give your child something of real value: ownership of their own name, online and off.

That’s what I call good parenting.