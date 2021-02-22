Gutfeld on the Wuhan lab possibly getting three more years of US funding

The Wuhan Institute of Virology is expected to receive American taxpayer dollars for the next three years.

And yes, to fund more animal research.

Given that the place could be the source of what killed 2.5 million people, you'd think maybe giving more cash to them would be seen as nuts.

That's like handing a tornado the key to the city after it blew the roof off every house.

CHINA HAS NOT SHARED ‘SUFFICIENT’ DATA FOR WHO CORONAVIRUS ORIGIN REPORT: NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

Or, giving New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo an Emmy for his senior citizen outreach.

Oh, wait, that happened.

The fact is, China has obscured the pandemic’s origin, even pushing fake news about it being made in the U.S. Still, the World Health Organization delegation has concluded a leak from Wuhan was unlikely.

But as biologist Brett Weinstein points out -- we've reached a crucial fork in the road.

If the virus came from the lab -- we should shut these labs down. But if the virus came from nature, then we need labs to figure out which animal it was -- and how.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION EXPRESSES 'DEEP CONCERNS' ABOUT WHO'S CHINA PROBE

Do you see the problem? It’s one or the other.

Yet the media treats it like math and science: it's just too hard!

Instead, we have reporters chasing race and gender angles. Some calling COVID-19 "a disaster for feminism" and that behind every attempt to vaccinate, is a bigoted attempt not to vaccinate others.

You have our press geniuses accusing the Florida governor of giving vaccines to Holocaust survivors for political reasons, when no reason would be reason enough.

Because if you did the math, you could see that Holocaust survivors are old and, well, Holocaust survivors!

It probably should be a priority, even for the white males.

But that’s our press.

Why seek the cause of a true outrage, when fake outrage will do -- especially when the real villain ain’t a Republican.

