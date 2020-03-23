Gutfeld on promising new treatments on the coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

You must remind yourself, throughout this coronavirus ordeal, of the good news.

There's no question that our self-distancing is "flattening the curve," so the accumulation of cases is spreading out over time

You'll still hear about the growing number of cases, but as that occurs, we should see the fatality number dwindle.

On the drug front, there's more promising news, knock on sanitized wood.

Researchers are reporting on a combo of anti-malarial meds and antibiotics, which were prescribed to coronavirus patients, and saw a significant reduction in the viral load in them. Meanwhile, anecdotal evidence, straight from patients' mouths, are attesting to its success.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, who got the virus and the drugs, said, "Here’s what I consider to be the secret weapon: hydroxychloroquine. Yes, this is the drug that the president mentioned the other day. It is also that Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned us about. He said that evidence was promising is anecdotal. And that is correct. It means it wasn’t studied, and it's only based on personal accounts. Well, add my name to those personal accounts, because I am feeling better."

How did the media respond? Well, President Trump touted it on Twitter, so what do you expect?

Bloomberg News published a piece with the headline "Virus Drug Touted by Trump, Musk Can Kill With Just Two Gram Dose.” They neglected to point out that two grams of a lot of things can kill you.

Once again, the media, who love to tout their faith in science, flunked remedial math.

Back to the good news.

If we can treat people and reduce mortality even more, then not only can we save lives, we can also save our economy.

It might get scary, but hopefully, the good news will soon overtake the bad.

First, we had to divide. Now, fingers crossed, we will conquer.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on March 23, 2020.

