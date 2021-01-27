Gutfeld on President Biden pushing racial equity over equality

Tuesday, President Biden signed four executive actions based on racial equity -- focusing on systemic racism in private prisons, housing, COVID relief and tribal relations.

Apparently, systemic racism is like oxygen -- it’s everywhere you look.

And the solution is equity. Not equality. Equity.

Even Joe’s using the word. Does he know what it means? Who knows?

Which means that it’s time for...

Greg explaining stuff the media wishes you wouldn't understand!

Equality, as you know, means you have the opportunity to try something, even if you're bad at it.

I can try to play basketball. I will suck… but in America, I have an opportunity to try.

Just like I have the opportunity to become an electrical engineer, a pipefitter or a Peloton instructor.

I would suck at those, too, but it’s against the law to discriminate against me.

It’s about equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome.

Which is what equity promises. Equality of outcome. A reserved space based on the single variable of systemic discrimination. Your "equity" becomes an entitlement.

So even though I suck at basketball, there should a place for me in the NBA.

Equity not only ignores competence, but it also reduces the diversity of talent that comes from opportunity -- as well as ignoring how people choose different things.

Shall we create female quotas for loggers, roofers, garbage collectors and other male-dominated jobs? Even if women don't want them?

Workplace death for men is 10 times that of women. Do activists seek equity there, or is it just the cushy jobs they're after?

And, of course, with equity, you will need someone to decide who gets what.

And that’s what this is really about: power.

The power to remake society to placate the critical race theorist, who works with only one variable: revenge.

It's about the furthest you can get from unity.

Not that Joe would know… or care.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on January 27, 2021.

