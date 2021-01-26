Tucker Carlson: Democrats' meaning of 'equity and inclusion' is 'believe what we say, or else'

Let's begin with a basic point: The United States government should never, under any circumstances, favor one race of people over any other race of people. That is immoral. We are all citizens. We are all human beings. We are all created by God. We are all equal.

Every one of us has a right to equal treatment by our government. That right is guaranteed by our Constitution. It's the heart of countless laws passed with well-deserved fanfare by our Congress over many decades. That right is inscribed on a monument on our National Mall to the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., who would be shocked and disgusted if he watched Susan Rice announce on television Tuesday that every agency in the U.S. government, the largest and most lavishly funded organization in human history, "place equity at the core" of its policy design specifically and for the benefit of "marginalized communities."

Rice's speech was carried live by many news outlets, but as far as we know, not a single one of them paused to ask what exactly she was talking about. They should have. The federal government is, above all, an enormous printing press, it dispenses trillions of dollars every year. According to Rice, much of that money will now be distributed on the basis of equity. That means it will go to people who do not possess "privilege." So let's get very specific about what that means.

What precisely is privilege? Can it be measured? If so, how exactly are we measuring it? Is there a formula? We should see it because a huge amount turns on the definition of this word. Some Americans won't get jobs because it's been decided they have too much privilege. Others won't get into college or get promoted or win federal contracts. Others will see their neighborhoods change dramatically in ways they may not like because of their privilege.

RICE SAYS BIDEN WILL ADVANCE 'RACIAL JUSTICE AND EQUITY,' CALLING IT 'ESSENTIAL' TO ECONOMIC GROWTH

Before any of that happens, the rest of us deserve a clear explanation of what's going on, who's getting rewarded, who's getting punished and why. We don't have to ask politely. We're American citizens. This is our government. No matter who we voted for, we're paying for it, so we can demand an answer.

But of course, there isn't an answer. That's the point. They can't really define privilege. They can't tell us who in a country with no majority culture actually qualifies as a "minority." They only want to have this conversation at all because their views are indefensible. That's why they're trying to make us be quiet. You see those efforts all around you now,

Never in American history has there been press censorship on this scale. Fox News is the last significant media organization remaining in this country that allows its employees to tell obvious truths in public. The rest of them have been muzzled or shut down completely. The last to go was the social media site Parler, which was created as a free speech alternative to the Silicon Valley monopolies like Twitter and Facebook. A few weeks ago, those very same monopolies pulled it right off the Internet. Parler no longer exists. When the history of this period is written, the destruction of Parler will get its own chapter, and so will the mindless corporate shills who applauded its destruction.

Amazon Web Services, the largest Internet hosting service in the world, was allowed to simply unplug Parler, to destroy it with no debate or coherent explanation. It certainly wasn't because they were morally offended by Parler. Last year, according to the group Parents Together, a total of 69 million photos and videos of children being sexually abused were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Only eight of those reports came from Amazon Web Services, which was hosting quite a few of them. As a director at Parents Together put it: "Amazon Web Services has vast resources, controls a third of cloud infrastructure services and handles billions of uploads and downloads. Their abysmal failure to report child sex abuse material makes it clear they're not looking for it." Of course, they're not looking for it. Whatever you think of kiddie porn, it's not like it's right-of-center politics, so Jeff Bezos doesn't need to censor it.

TWITTER SUED BY SURVIVOR OF CHILDHOOD SEX EXPLOITATION

We should also tell you that Amazon Web Services provides hosting services to Twitter and according to the lawsuit, Twitter "benefited from and neglected to remove an exploitative video -- featuring a minor boy and another minor -- which was retweeted thousands of times and received at least 167,000 views on the platform." The lawsuit says that the minor and his mother repeatedly asked Twitter to take down the video, but Twitter refused to do so until the Department of Homeland Security intervened.

You're getting the picture. There's a lot of garbage floating around on Amazon Web Services and on Twitter, but according to a media class, none of it would justify shutting down Amazon Web Services. You should also know that Amazon Web Services provides Web services for the CIA. You're paying for that. Amazon has built data centers in China. According to a report by the Horizon Advisory Group, Amazon runs a "innovation center" in close partnership with the Communist Party of China. It's not clear what they're innovating, but whatever it is, it's not a problem for our leaders because no one in the Chinese government voted for Donald Trump. It's not like they're dangerous. But you know who is dangerous? Any American citizen who doesn't agree with MSNBC.

Equity and inclusion means that you will believe what they tell you to believe, or else you're a terrorist and they can hurt you because we hurt terrorists. Listen to America's new grand inquisitor, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

SCHIFF: We have been urging for some time that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security raise the priority to domestic terrorism, to White nationalism as it threatens the country, and we're going to continue sounding the alarm and make sure that they're devoting the resources, the time, the attention, just as we did after 9/11 to the threat from international terrorism, we need to give the same priority and urgency to domestic terrorism.

Got that? Vote the wrong way, and you are a jihadi. You thought you were an American citizen with rights and just a different view, but no, you're a jihadi and we're going to treat you the way we treated those radicals after 9/11, the way we treated bin Laden. Get in line, pal. This is a war on terror. Keep in mind, as you listen to people talk like this -- and Adam Schiff is far from the only one -- they're talking about American citizens. They're talking about you, but nobody seems to notice or care.

One who does notice and who cares quite a bit, one of the only Democrats willing to stand up and oppose this transparently fascist purge (for that's what it is) is Tulsi Gabbard, the former member of Congress from Hawaii. Gabbard published a video message Tuesday explaining exactly what's at stake:

GABBARD: The John Brennans, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance are also domestic enemies, and much more powerful and therefore dangerous than the mob that stormed the Capitol.

Those words are absolutely true, and God bless Tulsi Gabbard for saying so out loud.

This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the Jan. 26, 2021 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."