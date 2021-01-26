Gutfeld on the left using cancel culture to silence opposition

What do some people do when they gain power over you?

If it’s the party of the new McCarthyism, they shut you up.

That's why leftists try to ban books, muzzle conservatives and protest the inclusion of non-liberal voices.

They silence businesses, drop entire media platforms, trash careers and toss folks off social networks.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: BIG TECH'S RISE THREATENS COUNTRY'S FUTURE – BEWARE THE WOKE-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

The Dems crow "oh, oh, oh, oh, these are private companies."

Well, so are health care companies. If I were banned from hospitals, I guess I could freelance prostate exams.

The claim that private companies can do whatever they want is based on the idea that they’re private. Free speech be damned.

But sorry, no, you can't build a Twitter in your backyard.

Instead, it’s really about a new fascist mob out to silence all dissent, using the "private business" as another excuse. And it’s genius.

JUDGE ANDREW P. NAPOLITANO: FREE SPEECH, THE FIRST AMENDMENT AND OUR MODERN TECH-FILLED WORLD

The First Amendment can't protect you when tech is in business with Uncle Sam. And that's the system the left now embraces because they can use it against you.

Never mind that those defending the tech titans would happily crush a baker who won’t make a cake for religious reasons. --–

Isn’t it funny how the left always demands so much from companies.

More gender equity! Do more for climate change!

But protect speech? Not so fast, Buster!

Instead the left claims "we're just silencing lies" -- because, you know, they’re the experts in truth!

MSNBC ANCHOR NICOLE WALLACE: It would be my policy that a Republican must assert the truth before they're allowed to share any other views. … If we can protect against counterfeit dollar bills we should be able to protect against fake news, that we now know, has the potential to kill people as it did two weeks ago.

You must assert the truth! Thank God none of Nicole Wallace's lies killed anyone.

Still, the media hopes calling you a liar should shut you up. But that’s not what happened with Sen. Rand Paul.

ABC NEWS ANCHOR GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Seventy-five percent of Republicans agree with you because they were fed a big lie by President Trump and his supporters to say that the election was stolen.

SEN. RAND PAUL, R-KY. That's the problem with the media today is that they say all Republicans are liars and everything we say is a lie. There are two sides to every story.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There are not two sides to the story. This has been looked at in every state and it was certified in every state.

PAUL: Sure there are! There are two sides to every story, George. You're forgetting who you are! You are forgetting who you are as a journalist if you think there's only one side! You're inserting yourself into the story to say that I'm a liar because I want to look at election fraud.

Perfect.

It's cute when Bozos like George dismiss investigating our vulnerable election system, when they’re still 100 percent certain Russians took advantage of our vulnerable election system!

For 4 years, that was their truth. Along with the "Trump is Hitler" refrain, it meant destruction by any means necessary.

Yet no one cancels them.

Why is that?

I guess when you sell the words that make the lies, you get a lifetime membership.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on January 26, 2021.

