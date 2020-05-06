Gutfeld on Gov. Cuomo and the nursing home scandal

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo's New York state barred people from visiting their loved ones in nursing homes, his state simultaneously forced infected patients into the same places. And now we hear of an extra 1,700 deaths at these homes. The death count is nearly 5,000 now.

So, unlike other parts of the world, where people try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, this action accelerated it. Thank God CNN anchor Chris Cuomo pressed his brother on it.

In an interview on CNN, Chris Cuomo asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “Do you think you are an attractive person now because you’re single and ready to mingle? Do you really think you are some desirable single person, and that this is not just people’s pain coming out of them?”

Gov. Cuomo responded: “I think beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

It helps to have a brother in the news business. And to have a brother in government.

Then scandals have a way of disappearing in a big shrug. Plus it means more time to bash President Trump.

Chris Cuomo said on CNN: “The president acknowledging that reopening our country will likely kill more of us, but we got to get our country back. How can he accept that when he hasn’t even come close to doing what he can to avoid more pain and death?”

Oh really? What do you think the current shutdown is? You think evil and selfish Trump would crater the greatest economy ever for poops and giggles? Wait, you probably do.

And in case you missed it, we are already spending trillions of dollars. Why? Well, the president has mentioned it. More than you.

Here are some comments the president has made on different occasions:

“There has been so much unnecessary death in this country. … After all this death, death that we've suffered. … The whole world is suffering. … The possible number of deaths … countries now are suffering.”

“It’s been a horrible time to see such death,” the president also said. “Tremendous death and economic devastation. … The virus inflicted immense physical suffering on many people, but also mental and emotional suffering.”

Of course, Cuomo ignored that. Like he also ignores the severe steps Trump has taken to fight the coronavirus – which didn't include issuing death sentences for the helpless elderly in nursing homes. You know the media wishes this is something else they could’ve pinned on Trump.

This reminds me of another ignored story, involving an anchor who scolds you for violating shutdowns.

Chris Cuomo said this on CNN of people who venture out during the shutdown: “Look at these fools. Fools! I know they want to be out there. Fools! It’s not about you, what about the other people? And look, I’m not going to castigate you, that’s not my job. I’m not your daddy.”

But you must remember that incident with the bicyclist, right? How did Chris Cuomo fight with this guy while he was in quarantine?

Chris Cuomo told the bicyclist: “I don’t want some jackass loser, fat-tire biker to be able to pull over and get in my face and in my space and talk bulls---- to me, I don’t want to hear it.”

That happened before Chris Cuomo staged his televised emergence from his basement where he said he remained quarantined after contracting COVID-19.

So Chris saves his moral outrage not for friends and family, but you. Even though he’s no angel.

But hey – for CNN, nothing is better than brotherly love. Including the truth.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on May 6, 2020.

