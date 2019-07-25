Gutfeld on the latest watery assault on cops

Another new video of a mob drenching New York's finest. Here, the group armed with pails of water targets two female officers. This incident comes days after earlier water ambushes in the city.

This offers a lesson in human nature. If some people see they can get away with crimes, then others will do it too.

The lack of response by the officers before offered tacit encouragement. It's only water, true. But what’s next? Who knows?

GANG MEMBER ARRESTED FOR DUMPING WATER ON NYPD OFFICER, POLICE SAY

But we know why the cops don't respond. These are the guardians of a liberal enclave. So other than the hardworking taxpayers, who would support them? Not the leaders they protect.

Any arrest would draw protests of "excessive force."

Al Sharpton would be out with a sign before you can say "Tawana Brawley." And if you don't know who she is, you don't know who Al is.

The mayor of New York is more frightened of mean tweets than he is of crime. So we know where the folks in City Hall will stand: right under their desks.

And the mayor, embarking on an already absurd presidential run, will use his son once again as an example of how the New York Police Department racially profiles minorities. Even though the force is largely made up of minorities.

This could get worse as prisons close and the detention of suspects awaiting trial is eliminated for many in 2020.

It’s a lesson learned in major cities: achievements in law enforcement over decades by competent people and principled politicians can quickly erode once a leftist is in charge.

You want to see your future? Try downtown Los Angeles. Just watch where you step.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on July 25, 2019.

