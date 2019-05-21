Gutfeld on socialism’s deadly appeal

A new Gallup Poll says four in 10 Americans embrace some form of socialism. We should gasp at this, but I'm surprised it’s not higher.

The fact is that people who really know what socialism is – those who fled socialist countries, who fought the wars to prevent the spread of socialism, who buried family members – are getting old. Many are dying. The knowledge of such horror goes to the grave.

Socialism’s victims are being replaced by the lowest form of life allowed on campus without a leash – socialist professors.

These tenured misinformation gatekeepers keep socialism from being understood the way its sober survivors remember. And really – why would socialists admit that their grim, losing team killed millions of people? That's like a mosquito teaching you the consequences of malaria.

Instead, these ghouls shifted emphasis to the so-called oppression of Western civilizations, hoping their assembly line of trivial outrage drowns out the horrors of the past.

It’s working. We have socialists running for office. Some even win – touting a system that makes grandmothers from the Old Country weep.

It used to be said that the greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist. No – the greatest trick is convincing the world socialism didn't happen. It’s no longer viewed as a vanquished, murderous ideology. It’s seen as a cute and fuzzy thing that gets you free stuff. All ends, no means.

Thanks to academia and the media, we've witnessed one helluva makeover – Charles Manson is now Santa Claus.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on May 21, 2019.

