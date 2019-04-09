Gutfeld on MSNBC saying Trump is guilty of workplace violence

According to the hair-on-fire media out there chasing ambulances down Pennsylvania Avenue, there's been a report of workplace violence in a large white residence.

Commenting on President Trump firing officials at the Homeland Security Department, a guest on MSNBC said: “What we talked about was a possible analogy between what we’re seeing in the president and studies of violence and acting out, particularly workplace violence.... The question we have to ask ourselves, from a behavioral sense, is are we watching a president essentially on his way to what we call a flash point, and are we beginning to see him act out in the form of purging and mass firing and completely not listening to any logic?

“Are we essentially watching a workplace violence incident play out at the highest level of our government, and is he acting out now, and where does this go if I’m right about that?”

WORST OF BOTH WORLDS: TRUMP OUSTS KIRSTJEN NIELSEN, MEDIA HAMMER HER

That might be the most insane thing ever said on MSNBC – and they employ Chris Matthews.

You wonder why America thinks the media is less trustworthy than lawn darts? It’s because the media seriously entertain ideas like that. Firing someone is now workplace violence.

Maybe it feels like that for nonskilled people in the media, who know they can’t be employed anywhere else, except maybe a carnival dunk tank. They never get fired, they only fail up the primetime lineup. Until they get jobs running CNN.

Yet these are the same clowns who lied that President Trump called immigrants “animals,” when he was talking about the MS-13 criminal gang.

How predictable: these goofs were more offended over calling killer thugs "animals" than by the acts by the gangs themselves. But that’s the media's way of operating. Everything is a crisis, except the actual crisis.

We've all had a friend who – when the booze ran out at a party – would drink from abandoned cups and polish off the Listerine.

That's the media. With the collusion keg empty, they're now desperately looking for anything to numb the pain.

So we’re back to President Trump’s personality. He's mean! Unstable! When he doesn't like a situation, he changes it! Did you hear? He fires people!

I once worked for somebody like that. In fact, she fired me. But that’s what bosses do in the real world. The real world. The media should check it out sometime. It’s really the only show in town and they can't stand it, because they wouldn’t last a minute.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on April 9, 2019.

