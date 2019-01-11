Gutfeld on Kevin Hart’s guts

Kevin hart was on "Colbert" Wednesday night, where the talk show host pressed Hart for refusing to host the Oscars.

Colbert seemed to suggest that Hart hadn't done enough genuflecting, groveling or apologizing to the mob, or what Colbert refers to, oddly, as an audience.

If there's something we learned from this recent hysteria: while apologies matter -- some people refuse them. Because to accept them, kills the story and the fun that’s found in persecution.

That's Colbert’s concern. He seems to ask, "But Kevin, how dare you end this story without getting proper approval from myself, or Don Lemon or the mob on Twitter?"

But Hart stood his ground and I hope he still does.

We now live in a panic-state -- in which social media has made the mob the moral decision-maker in all things. Forgiveness is banned, apologies are mocked and careers ruined.

The low-bar for destruction means lonely losers with free time can make every day on Twitter the Roman Coliseum -- and there's always fresh meat to be made of someone who screwed up, even a decade ago.

The worst of it: companies now cower before basement dwellers who galvanize hysteria, ginning up illusions of outrage. The result: HR throws employees under the bus rather than stand their ground.

Hart stood his -- but he can -- he makes millions a year. He'll be fine.

You won't be so lucky if the mob comes for you.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Jan. 1-, 2019.