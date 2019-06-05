Gutfeld on Elizabeth Warren's apocalyptic climate change rhetoric

Just before the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is seeking the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, said climate change is a bigger threat than whatever happened back then.

“America’s faced huge challenges before: World War II; put a man on the moon,” Warren said. “This environmental catastrophe bearing down on us may be the biggest challenge yet.”

Bigger than World War II? Imagine if she had been president on D-Day: She’d say: "Let's call it off, the sea horses might die!" Or she'd put the whole thing on hold until they fixed the emissions in the Sherman tanks.

So climate change is worse than Hitler. Could be, since just the thought makes me fume.

So after getting hammered for appropriating Native Americanism, Liz now wants to be Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the democratic socialist from New York City.

The other Dems realize that blaming President Trump for everything – in good times – is essentially crediting him for the good times. So now it’s back to climate doom.

But if Democrats believe we will destroy Earth if we don't act drastically, shouldn't they be disabling planes, trains and automobiles instead of using them? What hypocrites. And what broken records.

Apocalyptic thinking has been around forever. The world was supposed to end on a million yesterdays. Yet the left keeps resurrecting that one thought: we're all going to die.

But this raises a huge question. If the left can’t come up with a way to solve terror, crime or homelessness – why should we listen to them about a problem the size of the Earth?

There were 144,000 arrests on our southern border last month. If Democrats don't want to solve that little problem, they should shut up about Earth. They’re in over their head.

But issues are always hampered by hysteria – especially when it’s delivered like a chant from a doomsday cult. Climate change may be an existential threat – but only to the sanity of Democrats.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on June 5, 2019.

