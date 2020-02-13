Gutfeld on Bloomberg buying Instagram influencers

Michael Bloomberg has admitted to paying people called “influencers" to post satirical images known as “memes” on Instagram.

What are influencers? They’re what we used to call nobodies. But now they’re nobodies with a footprint on social media who persuade the clueless into thinking people listen to them.

That's easier to explain than trying to explain to Bloomberg what "satire" is.

TRUMP WARS WITH BLOOMBERG: RIVALS GO FULL NEW YORKER WITH EPIC BOUT OF INSULTS

But it’s true. Even people who fashion themselves as trendy hipsters will take cash from a billionaire. Who wouldn’t?

That’s one of the least reported stories of this campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Seriously, how good has Trump been for the political economy? He’s actually forced his new nemesis, “Mini Mike,” to pay millions for posh events, perks and pricey staffers.

Good for him. That’s capitalism! "You’re welcome," says Adam Smith.

Still, it's odd to see Bloomer shoveling his fortune in the direction of an oncoming orange tornado. Only four years ago, Trump won everything by spending almost nothing.

Instead, he got MSNBC's Morning Joe and CNN CEO Jeff Zucker to do the heavy lifting. They have the hernia scars to prove it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thanks to Bloomer, and Donald, too, some consultant who came up with a dumb idea to pay dolts on Instagram to say stupid stuff probably just got a down payment on his 50-foot cabin cruiser. And it's all to beat the president.

In Trump's economy, a rising tide raises all boats. It buys a few yachts, too.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Feb. 13, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY GREG GUTFELD