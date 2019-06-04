Gutfeld on Bernie vs. Biden

Sometimes the truth comes from the most surprising places. Look what just fell out of the mouth of an old socialist!

In a recent interview, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said if the Democrats select former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential nominee next year they will be making the same blunder they did with Hillary Clinton.

Remember, Hillary lost and then blamed the Russians and wandered in the woods for a month.

NO ROOM FOR MODERATES? AOC-SANDERS WING GOES ON ATTACK AGAINST 2020 CENTRISTS

Bernie bashed three of Biden’s stances shared with Hillary. Biden supported for NAFTA (the North American Free Trade Agreement), Permanent Normalized Trade Relations with China, and the war in Iraq. These positions, says B.S., won’t rally young people, working people or people of color.

So Bernie's saying that the winning candidate should be against NAFTA, normalized trade with China and war in Iraq? If that's the case, Bernie just endorsed President Trump for a second term.

I mean, I get it – Bernie thought he was talking about himself, since most people aren't. But in staking out that turf, he just admitted he wants what Trump wants.

Bernie, in case you were napping: Trump already blew up NAFTA, challenged China and denounced recent foreign wars.

Sure, Bernie may be casting himself as the outsider looking to unseat the establishment – but he's way too late. The establishment is the pack of left-wing libs worshipping at the feet of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and The New York Times editorial board. The real outsider is already in the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What's next for Bernie? Terrorizing the Brits, laughing off the European Union, and making fun of British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn?

I have a plan that should save Bernie some time, money and effort. Just endorse Trump, drop out and buy another house.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on June 4, 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD