Gutfeld on the media's reporting about Joe Biden's Oval Office fires and early bedtimes

Lots of breaking news regarding President Joe Biden.

I must warn you, some of this information may be shocking -- if you have any children in the room, you may want them to leave.

We’ve just learned from our hardworking colleagues at CNN, that President Biden has expressed a preference for building a fire in the Oval Office. And, sometimes he adds a log to keep it going.

Let’s go live on the ground, to one of our reporters.

GREG GUTFELD AS ROVING REPORTER: "Thanks, Greg! I am outside walking, holding a note pad and it’s true, Greg, President Biden has expressed a preference for a fire built in the Oval Office. And sometimes he will add a log to keep it going. According to my sources this is quite a departure from the previous tenant at the White House, who's only fires he stoked were those of hatred and bigotry. Of course, that came from an anonymous source who might also be me.

Back to you, Greg

Once again this info comes from CNN, likely through an anonymous source, but we have no reason to question it -- President Biden expressing a preference for a fire built in the Oval Office and even adding a log to keep it going. Let’s bring in our expert on this…

Greg, what do you make of this?

GREG GUTFELD AS HISTORIAN: Thanks, Greg. As a historian, I must say from a historical perspective, this is quite astounding. George Washington chopped down a cherry tree, but he wasn’t resourceful enough to use it as fuel, unlike President Joe Biden. Again as a historian, I don't think it’s premature to say we are witnessing not only the greatest president we've ever seen, but the greatest president we will ever see.

Sorry, Greg, we're getting more breaking news -- from CNN. It appears on his first Air Force One flight this month, President Biden spent that time reading the newspaper. CNN describes him as, "a weary passenger on a commuter shuttle..."

Let’s go back to our expert for a quick reaction.

GREG GUTFELD AS HISTORIAN: As a prominent historian I can safely say that this is a first. What can I say? President Biden’s method of relaxation, calls to mind the great leaders of our time: Gandhi, Martin Luther King, perhaps even Jesus Christ. And what a role model for children whose parents have private jets. It’s so important to read when you can, even at 35,000, Greg. Even at 35,000…

There you have it. A lot going on,

On this very busy day at the Capitol.

The AP is also reporting that the president beat one of his granddaughters at a video game known as "Mario Kart."

Sorry, I've just been told we don't condone men beating women -- at anything and I will be taking a leave of absence to profoundly educate myself on this matter.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on February 16, 2021.

