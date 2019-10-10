Gutfeld on the media using repetition as a tool

Members of the media love repetition.

Repeat the same story again and again, and like Beetlejuice, the story appears.

Right now, there's the Ukraine refrain, where opinions about a phone call are drowning out its actual words.

It’s like they have the same script.

It’s sad. The same members of the media who made Benghazi a punchline are now shaking with rage over a phone call that came with a transcript.

Then there’s Syria.

Those who feared this president would lead us into wars are now upset he's moving 50 to 100 troops.

Just like the people who hated hawkish John Bolton, but then were outraged when he bolted because Trump wasn’t hawkish enough.

Of course we know Trump is a dove. He favors trade wars over real ones, and he delighted in removing North Korea's reasons for paranoia.

It’s almost like Trump has a consistent, if not always artful, point of view.

"We're getting out of the endless wars... We are up to close to $8 trillion, and we're bringing our folks back home," Trump said, explaining his decision on Syria.

Strong words, which is why the media didn't touch it.

Whether you hate it or not, Trump’s decision wasn’t impulsive. It was a campaign promise, and it reflects opinions going back decades. He’s a miser with blood and treasure. You can call it misguided, but at least admit it exists.

But the media won’t. It’s repetition 24/7 aimed at avoiding real truths about a new era. What have we seen in this era?

The highest household median income in history

Punishment of China for oppressing Muslims

Continued prison reform

Record employment for women and minorites

And attempts to draw down foreign wars

That the media finds such things trivial says it all — about the media.

It's not hawks versus doves.

It’s them versus you.

They can't stand you.

I bet the feeling is mutual.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on Oct. 10, 2019.

