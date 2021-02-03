Gutfeld on the media hyping a left-wing funded censorship study

Did you hear about that big study claiming that Big Tech really doesn't favor liberals?

It was funded by a big tech liberal.

Bet you won’t find that fact in any of the mainstream media reports.

But the guy behind it is billionaire Craig Newmark. He also donated millions to fight "fake news." And a ton to Joe Biden's presidential campaign, as well.

TUCKER CARLSON: NYU'S FARCE OF A STUDY ON BIG TECH CENSORSHIP OF CONSERVATIVES

He also founded craigslist, the online bulletin board where I sell discarded swim wear.

But last night Fox News’ Tucker Carlson revealed this study was no study at all:

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:" Can we get some numbers on that, NYU? No, actually we can't. In the words of the "study," "[P]inning down precise proportions is impossible because Twitter doesn’t release sufficient data." Are you following the reasoning here? Their conclusion is that Twitter is not biased and we can be certain it's not biased because Twitter refuses to release data on who it bans.

In other words, a fake study for a guy who claims he doesn't like "fake news."

It was designed for the media -- so they wouldn’t have to do their jobs and investigate the claims.

But the "research" is about as research-y as turning on the lights to your living room to assess the existence of whales. Yep, no whales there!

Really, having a Big Tech liberal fund a study on whether Big Tech is biased -– that’s like me funding a study on how great I am!

Or a study saying Jesse Watters has the best hair on cable. And it’s funded by the Jesse Watters Institute for Follicular Studies.

How about one concluding that Dana Perino’s dog Jasper is indeed "America's dog," That was funded by the Dana Perino University of Dog Selfies.

And did you know that Juan Williams is right on everything? That research was funded by Juan Williams.

So, before you see a study that says there’s no massive crime wave -- I'd check first to see if it was funded by criminals. Or worse CNN.

The fact is, the great thing about being a rich liberal is that you can build a case for anything and the media, will back you.

It’s how they lie to you and keep you in the dark.

But of course that's all B.S.

According to a study by the people who lie to you and keep you in the dark.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on February 3, 2021.

