Gutfeld on media coverage of latest Hunter Biden news

Tuesday night on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, made some big claims about former Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter’s shady dealings.

TONY BOBULINSKI: I was sitting with Jim Biden and Hunter Biden. And Joe came through the lobby with his security [detail]. Hunter introduced me as “this is Tony, dad, the individual I told you about that's helping us with the business that we're working on and the Chinese.”

TUCKER CARLSON: The former vice president has said he had no knowledge whatsoever of his son's business dealings and was not involved in them.

BOBULINSKI: That’s a blatant lie. I know Joe decided not to run in 2016, but what if he ran in the future? Aren't they taking a political risk or headline risk? And I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying, “How are you guys getting away with this? Like, aren't you concerned?” And he certainly looked at me and he laughed a little bit and said, “plausible deniability.”

Now with six days left in this campaign, the chattering chucklebuckets will say this story isn’t going to "move the needle."

But that's only if you're looking at this politically.

The big picture?

We live in a world where the "news" depends on who the media wishes to protect or harm.

If the story weren't about a Biden family member but a Pence, this would flood the airwaves. We would have to sedate the entire CNN anchor team with elephant tranquilizers.

But today, most journalists are Dems and are forewarned:

If you report on this story, you'll be helping Trump get re-elected. So don’t touch this story with a ten-foot pole. -- Or in Hunter’s case, a ten-foot stripper pole.

It’s the same thing with the riots. Any honest reporting helps Trump. So don’t.

But if this story had implicated Trump? Can you imagine?

You don't have to.

MADDOW: This guy Kilimnik keeps turning up again and again.// Konstantin Kilimnik // Konstantin Kilimnik // Konstantin Kilimnik // Konstantin Kilimnik // he’s still Russian military intelligence// giant aluminum smelters// he started sleeping at his smelters// sabotage in his smelters// came to his smelters// very brutal start, sleeping in the smelters// tick tick tick tick tick// boom// starting ticking again// tick tick tick tick // four hours later, boom // boom? // you’re stressing me out, he starts tick tick ticking again.

Those were the days: when unsubstantiated rumors created nightly comic masterpieces.

Yet we aren't even acting close to that nuts over Hunter. And we have tapes! Words! Witnesses.

Yet, we see a media blackout -- all agreeing to take a dive as reporters.

Bring up Hunter – it’s like breaking wind in the world’s tiniest elevator.

How dare you!! Screams the press.

Well, we learned how to live with lies from the best. Or worst.

That's you, the leftwing media.

Our trust in you is gone and you're despised by all.

So while you ignore Hunter, the rest of America ignores you.

