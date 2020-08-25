Gutfeld on media fact checking the RNC

Nine progressive groups have joined together to help stop the rioting that’s destroying our cities.

Wait, I lie!

They're petitioning to tape-delay the Republican convention in order to fact check the speakers. Because those are all lies!

GUTFELD ON MEDIA ATTACKING MELANIA

CNN called it a parade of lies. -- As the leading fake news network, I guess they were frightened of the competition.

So here's their biggest lie:

DANIEL DALE, CNN reporter

“We had multiple speakers, from Congressmen Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, tout economic records that have been obliterated from the pandemic. They cited the lowest rate of unemployment in 50 years. Well, we don’t have that anymore, we are now at 10.2%, higher than at any time since the great recession.”

Really?! Really?!

Yeah, well for that to be a lie -- you must be an idiot -- for you assume America can’t factor the shutdown’s effect on the numbers. But, then again, it is CNN.

The fact is: those were amazing economic numbers before the shutdown and even Trump's usual critics know disputing them is too stupid a path to take. But not that Bozo.

The reality: the Trump economy was so powerful it’s still withstanding a hurricane disguised as disease...

Other "lies" fall into the usual muddy area of opinion.

There's one about Trump downplaying the pandemic -- this after noting the devastating impact on jobs from the shutdown that Trump initiated.

That’s some downplaying!

Shutting down travel, the economy, getting ventilators to those who claimed were needed.

And Trump did all this without killing people in rest homes. Maybe he should write a book about it. Include pictures, so that New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo can understand it

Of course, they ignore the Dems and even experts who really downplayed it. And you can find some of those people pretty easily. Look at these comments:

“The View”/ABC

February 28

DR. ASHTON: our biggest concern, to you, to you, to you at home right now, today, is influenza. It’s not coronavirus.

CNN

January 31

CNN ANCHOR ALYSYN CAMEROTA: Sanjay, you were telling us the past hour, and that there’s an important context we have to keep this in, and that is that the flu is more deadly.

DR. SANJAY GUPTA: Yeah.

CBS

February 8

INTERVIEWER: How worried should Americans be about coronavirus?

DR. DAVID AGUS: Coronavirus isn’t going to cause a major issue in the United States.

CNN

March 4

CNN ANCHOR ANDERSON COOPER: Half the people in America do not get a flu shot, and the flu right now is far deadlier. So if you're freaked out at all about coronavirus, you should be more concerned about the flu.

Ahh… who is downplaying.. what?

Honest mistakes -- they were preoccupied!

I still wonder how this pandemic would look if the government hadn't been hijacked by phony collusion myths and a full-blown impeachment.

Lives would have been saved. Many lives.

But knowing the Dems, they'd blame Trump for overpopulating the planet.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

