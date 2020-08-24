Gutfeld on media attacking Melania

Did you hear that the first lady upgraded the White House Rose Garden? I only did because the media trashed it.

One hack pointed out that Melania Trump was a foreigner, with "no right to wreck our history." Another idiot said her garden appeared racist. True.

And there was this has-been named Howard Fineman, who entered the fray with this "yes-i'm-still-alive" tweet: "the Trump family did its best to turn the lovely rose garden into a neo-fascist parade ground."

FORMER NYT REPORTER BLASTS MELANIA TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE ROSE GARDEN REDO: I'M 'FURIOUS' SHE IS 'A FOREIGNER'

So: add a path in the Rose Garden to make it accessible for people with disabilities; that makes you Hitler

Fineman on Twitter is like a 70-year-old trying to pull a wheelie on a mobility scooter to impress the kids.

Speaking of Hitler — and aren't we always speaking of Hitler? It's like the media has Hitler Tourettes — always blurting out his name at clouds and squirrels.

Leftwing loon Jemele Hitler — sorry, Hill — tweets: "if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are."

How wonderful for Jews, or anyone, to be considered as evil as those who gassed their loved ones.

Bottom line: I'm starting to like Twitter again. For it reveals what we suspected always: that the media's secret thoughts were equal parts shallow and hateful. A kiddie pool of bile. Twitter now lets them nakedly parade their neo-fascism.

So keep tweeting guys.

You make my job on Mondays super-easy.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Aug. 24, 2020.

