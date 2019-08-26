Gutfeld on CNN saying Trump is worse than Hitler, Stalin and Mao

First, President Trump was as bad as Hitler.

Then he was worse than Hitler.

Now he's worse than Hitler, Mao and Stalin combined!

DUKE PROFESSOR COMPARES 'DESTRUCTIVE' TRUMP TO 'HITLER, STALIN AND MAO' DURING CNN INTERVIEW

"Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were. He needs to be contained but he needs to be contained by attacking his policies, not his person," one psychiatrist told CNN's Brian Stelter.

Attack his policies, not his person, says the jackass, after saying Trump's deadlier than three of the biggest mass murderers in history.

But, why stop there?

Why not add Genghis Khan, the black plague, ISIS, diptheria, lawn darts, crib death, cigarettes, climate change, Maroon 5 and the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs?

Hell, just go for it: Trump is responsible for more death than death itself!

Now, after some outcry, CNN's Brian Stelter admitted he should've hit back, blaming his meekness on tech issues -- which I'd believe, if his network hadn't spent three years priming their guests for this kind of hysteria.

"The president of the United States is racist," one guest said. "He is a racist pig!" said another. According to a third, "Reclaiming our heritage -- that sounds a lot like a certain leader that killed members of my family and about 6 million other Jews in the 1940s."

Just last week, CNN accused Trump of not aging, a supernatural augmentation directly related to his inhuman callousness.

And now, for the 115th time, Stelter barfs out that familiar refrain about Trump's erratic behavior getting worse.

"There is definitely widespread recognition that Trump's behavior is getting worse," Stelter said. "It seems he's acting more erratic more often. We can't tiptoe around it anymore. We've got to talk about this."

Come on. When was the last time Stelter was able to tiptoe around anything?

There's got to be a new phrase to replace "jumping the shark" to describe CNN.

Maybe it's called "losing viewers by the buttload."

Because the problem with the shrink's opinion about Trump's murderous footprint isn't that it stood out from this pack of braying hyenas, but that it didn't stand out at all.

He wasn't trying to shock Stelter. He was auditioning for his job.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on Aug. 26, 2019.

