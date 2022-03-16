Gutfeld asks where the adults are in the White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As war rages on, what are the other world leaders doing in response?

In Britain, the guy with fish and chips on his head actually met with oil and gas industries yesterday to figure out his country's energy plan as it looks to move away from Russian gas.

Now compare that to us where the remedial class known as the Biden administration looks to teenage TikTokers to coordinate messaging on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and blame Putin for rising gas prices. Not surprising in a White House where the only adult thing are the diapers.

TIKTOK PERSONALITY: Why is gas so expensive, and why is the United States inflation rate at a four-time decade high? I had the opportunity to ask the White House why gas on the street is $7, and here's what they said. Russia is one of the top three producers of oil, and it is actually their number one revenue source. Now, with Putin starting this horrific fight between Ukraine and Russia, nobody wants to work with him and do international trade. So with people being scared of war and limited resources, prices are bound to go up as well.

That was terrible. So that was one of the 30 influencers at a March Zoom meeting with White House officials and NSC staffers, and they definitely influenced me to throw up all over my lap.

What's Joe going to do next? Hit up the half-naked soccer moms on OnlyFans for immigration tips?

So while Ukrainians die and Americans raid their 401Ks to buy groceries, our leaders are chatting up obnoxious brats about how to lie to the American people.

But maybe that's the White House's emotional level. And rather than try to figure out a way to stop the next World War, they fret about rising gas prices ruining their political chances.

Because with libs, it only comes down to holding power. But this is also what happens when there are no adults in the room.

Back in the day, serious people took serious things seriously. Last time I checked, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, JFK wasn't getting his military advice from the Mickey Mouse Club.

What the hell did Annette Funicello know about war anyway? Now we go to TikTok, which is used to gaslight the American people, but they're not even good at gaslighting unless you're talking about Joe with a BIC lighter after a bowl of beans.

Meanwhile, be careful if you dare question joining the war, then you become a traitor. Here are the co-hosts of "The View," otherwise known as the Five Stooges, suggesting the DOJ investigate Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard.

ANA NAVARRO: DOJ in the same way that it is setting up a task force to investigate oligarchs, should look into people who are Russian propagandists and shilling for Putin.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this. If they thought you were colluding with a Russian agent, if they thought you were putting out information or taking information and handing over to Russia. Now, you know, there seems to be no bars, and people are not being told to hate Putin. Putin doesn't need a reason to be hated. It's pretty much clear.

It's like a break room in an inner circle of hell. They used to arrest people for stuff like this. What stuff do you mean? Like how bad your show is? Because that offense could be next.

What an interesting view to hold if you have your head up your a--. But this modern McCarthyism is spreading like a Swalwell fart. Hmm. Here's Claire McCaskill.

CLAIRE MCCASKILL: Tucker Carlson and others are really, really close to treason in terms of what they're saying and parroting what is, is, is Putin's dream.

Close to treason? How cowardly. Mitt Romney tweeted that Gabbard is guilty of spewing treasonous lies. Maybe Mitt can find Tulsi in his binders full of women if he looks under courage.

We know Mitt's in our binder filed under shmuck, so questioning military intervention is treasonous, even if you're a combat veteran like Tulsi. Disagree with her or not, you got to admit, she has more b---- than a bucket of Titleists.

So what happened to free thought? What happened to avoiding World War III? I guess it's easy to push war when you're here, far away from the mess. That's why I don't do it.

It's a lot like all those TV hosts telling you to stay home indefinitely during COVID because they still got paid. They could do their show from home. This is no different.

But since I'm not going anywhere, I'm sure as hell not going to tell you to go somewhere and die.

Meanwhile, the president mulls whether he should fly to Europe after sending the town cackler in. He's probably worrying about those tricky stairs that he has to navigate to get up on Air Force One.

It appears now he may be going to Europe next week, next week. Great. What's the hurry? It's only women and children being slaughtered. Why not go tomorrow or today? What's the delay?

You're too busy choosing a flavor of ice cream for the ride over? Let's see what Joe's mulling.

FAUX PRESIDENT BIDEN: Hey, hey. Come on. Look, look, don't give me that McCarthyism stuff. It was, it was a different time back then. Back then you had senators and congressmen calling, people read. We don't do that. No, I get celebrities and social media people to do it for me. Yeah, but I'm going, I'm going over there. I'm going to Brussels. I don't really like their sprouts. They don't agree with me. And I don't like the way they smell, either. I'd rather smell a nice, shampooed head. Get ready, Angela.

It's weird. People are called traitors for milling about, not entering a war, yet others can casually mull over sending your kids to a foreign war.

And yet they're patriotic. But if you want this war, then what's the next step? You OK with more dead, including Americans?

These are questions the Left used to ask. Google anything about Vietnam protesters. I mean, did we really run out of Afghanistan so we could run headfirst into war in Europe?

I mean, at least give us a little in-between war palate-cleanser, like a dish of sorbet or an invasion of Cuba.

The number one goal should be to end this thing as fast as possible, which calls for some audacious diplomacy — not mulling it over, not sending Kamala, not indulging TikTok, which is owned by China.

But we live in a time where it seems war is preferable to mediation, and if you don't go with the flow, you might be called a traitor.

I'd call it McCarthyism, but I don't want to offend the Irish so close to the 17th.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening commentary on the March 15, 2022, edition of "Gutfeld!"