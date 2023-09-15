After gun ban, we must impeach New Mexico's governor or face these consequences

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

That infamous "I" word: Impeachment. It's the word Americans have become far too familiar with in recent history. President Trump was impeached twice. Joe Biden is now facing his own possible impeachment. And here in New Mexico, we are fighting to impeach the tyrant who occupies the governor’s mansion.

In most instances, this action is highly politicized and overly partisan. Clearly, the justice system was, and still is, being weaponized against President Trump for political purposes. Now, Democrats in Washington are flocking to their leader's side, and the partisan games are beginning.

Here in New Mexico, it is quite the opposite.

Last week, Democrat Gov. Michele Lujan Grisham used an emergency public health order, popularized by tyrants across the country to restrict our rights during the pandemic, to suspend open and concealed carry across Albuquerque and the surrounding Bernalillo County.

In one fell swoop, the governor broke her oath to our Constitution and put the safety of all New Mexicans at risk.

This emergency order is under scrutiny from leaders nationwide and even across the aisle. Gun control activists and liberal politicians are joining Republicans in demanding this order be rescinded. New Mexico’s own Democrat Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced he will not be defending this emergency order in court due to its unconstitutionality.

You know you’ve screwed up when the NRA and the ACLU agree you’re violating the Constitution!

We were the first legislators in New Mexico to demand accountability and call for the impeachment of Governor Lujan Grisham. Representative Block and I have been leading the fight and building a solid coalition of bipartisan, grassroots supporters who want this order rescinded and Governor Grisham out of office.

Progressive governors across the country are watching New Mexico, waiting to see if this type of executive overreach will work so they can begin implementing it in their own states.

If she would go this far to violate our rights once, she will do it again, and we won’t let that happen.

Before I was elected, I formed a citizen action group called Pro-Gun Women to fight against the constant infringement of the Second Amendment in New Mexico. I was tired of the progressives constantly presenting bills that affected legal gun owners and doing nothing to address real crime issues.

Gov. Lujan Grisham’s executive order does nothing to curb violence. She even admitted so during her press conference when a journalist asked if this would stop criminals from carrying, and she proudly proclaimed it would not.

Representative Lord and I are standing up, not just for New Mexicans, but for all gun-owning Americans worried their states might be next.

What is to stop these orders from happening again? If they can take away our Second Amendment rights with the stroke of a pen, they can do it to our religion, our speech, and every other right enumerated in our Constitution.

New Mexicans from all walks of life and backgrounds resonate with our message and want change. Addressing crime starts with equipping law enforcement with the funding and resources they need to adequately protect our streets. We combat crime by working with law enforcement, not working against it.

It is time to impeach Gov. Lujan Grisham and hold her accountable for her blatant disregard for her office and our Constitution.

The road to accountability is long and windy, but that won’t deter us. For the sake of New Mexico and our country, we will persist. We will be on the right side of history and won’t back down without a fight.

Republican John Block represents New Mexico’s 51 district in the New Mexico House of Representatives.