Greg Gutfeld: Something funny is happening to the Democrats right now

Something funny is happening to the Democrats right now. They're like your dog when he chews up your "hot hunks of the Bible calendar," they realized they screwed up. It's clear on their faces. Except for Pelosi’s – great job, Botox!

After a year of portraying the police as murderous racists, they're now faced with a body count that would make the Wuhan lab blush.

They're now out of excuses. But oh they try, don't they?

Peter Doocy: the president never mentioned needing money for police to stop a crime wave when he was telling the American rescue.

Jen Psaki: Well, the president did mention that the American rescue plan, the state and local funding, something that was supported by the president, a lot of democrats who supported and voted for the bill could help ensure local cops were kept on the beat in communities across the country, as you know, didn't receive a single Republican vote.

Now, to believe that, you need to be as dumb as The View's studio audience. The IQ isn't additive. How can you forget the last year when you heard crap like this?

GUTFELD ON KAMALA HARRIS AND BILL CLINTON'S WOMEN EMPOWERMENT TALK

Ayanna Soyini Pressley: yes I support the defund movement because this is about the investment in our communities which have historically been divested

Ilhan Omar: not only do we need to defund but we need to dismantle and start anew allows us to reimagine what public safety should look like

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez: I am actively engaged in advocacy for is the reduction of really truly talking about the reduction of our NYPD budget and defunding the 6 billion dollar NYPD budget

And before you say, but Greg - they’re just the fringe. If that's true, then Biden’s administration contains more fringe than a cowboy's suede jacket

Kamala Harris, June 2020: We got to reexamine what we’re doing and ask the question, "are we getting the right return on our investment. Are we actually creating healthy and safe communities? And that’s a legitimate conversation and it requires a critical evaluation. I applaud Eric Garcetti for doing what he’s done.

You think that's extreme? For Democrats, that’s as middle-of-the-road as Hunter Biden moments before a DUI. Right AOC?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Now I want to say that any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much. But I also want to make sure that this hysteria, you know, that this doesn’t drive a hysteria and that we look at these numbers in context so that we can make responsible decisions about what to allocate in that context.

Thank you, professor Moonbat. We should defund Boston University for giving her an economics degree. Last year I got pretty emotional about what I saw, especially in my city. Fewer cops on the street, while releasing violent felons onto the same street - meant more violence, more victims. You didn't have to be Miss Cleo to see that coming. RIP.

ILHAN OMAR SAYS SHE IS FOCUSED ON FINDING ‘SOLIDARITY’ WITH HER JEWISH COLLEAGUES AFTER LATEST BACKLASH

But to the liberal hacks surrounded by more armed security than the pope visiting Damascus, it was a big joke.

Don Lemon: Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they are gonna take your country away and they are taking down the statues.

Cuomo: Crime is rising as they defund police.

Lemon: Oh my gosh it is so bad and they are defunding police. It is like phew (Lemon rolls his eyes).

That clip should get old but it won’t. I'm going to play it forever. It's like Chris Cuomo flexing for Twitter - it shall live forever. For it encapsulates the sheer disdain the media has for the people they claim to care about. Remember Don Lemon's great investigative look into the crime wave?

Don Lemon, September 2020: If you watch a certain state tv and you listen to conservative media you would think that, you know, entire cities are just, you know, embroiled in fights and fires and whatever, we went out and had a great dinner in new york city tonight, people actually walked up to us and said thank you for -- I watch you every night. I can't believe -- they thought, they had to do a double-take at us actually hanging out and not seeing on the tv screen. But new york city was not, you know, a hellscape, was it?

Hey, who cares about the crime. I'm famous! That’s a special moment for Don: private time with his one remaining viewer. Maybe that's why their ratings are in freefall. All of their viewers are getting killed.

VETERAN CHALLENGING AOC FOR HOUSE SEAT, SLAMS HER ‘DISGRACEFUL’ REMARK ON RISING NYC CRIME

But now with Trump gone, they can no longer use racism to defend liberal cities descending into violent madness. Those corroded cities are still getting worse, and it's been months since Trump left. Which tells you it was never his fault to begin with -- he was just their excuse.

And they laughed about the riots because they knew the violence might scare voters into supporting Biden. They're like a mobster saying to a shopkeeper: better do what I say. I’d hate to see anything happen to your storefront window. It's funny - they aren't even talking about violent white supremacists anymore. I guess they realize the only white mobs were liberal arts majors tearing up Portland. Whose jealousy is as green as their hair.

The media never bothered to question that big lie. But now it's collapsing faster than a human pyramid with Joy Behar on top.

But maybe we can focus on those real terrorists who stormed the Capitol! Yeah, after Dems bailed out looters, they just sentenced a granny to over a hundred hours of community service for standing around the Capitol. So instead of playing with her grandkids, she's picking up trash on the freeway. That's justice, Democrat-style.

So let's review the root causes of all bad things according to the democrats. It’s Racism. Followed by racism. Then Racism. When in fact the root cause is them, them, and them.

Crime is rising, people are dying, what's the cause? Liberal policies. The spikes in violence are only in cities run by liberals. If that's not cause and effect, what the hell is? The Dems reject law enforcement and any actual prison time. Lefty prosecutors decriminalized crime, especially property crime. They threw out bail, and called it reform. So repeat offenders could repeat even more -- racking up more arrests than Kat on a bender.

They grew increasingly more brazen and more violent even in daylight, daring the demoralized police to do something. But they couldn't - cuz they knew that democratic leaders would let them twist in the wind. So now you're left with a befuddled president, who gets all his crime solutions from reruns of "Murder She Wrote."

And a defiant far-left contingent consumed by the desire to dismantle the world's greatest country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden is such a mess, he even suggested cities could use leftover covid money to hire more cops -- after allowing local governments to defund the cops! Yeah, and maybe we can give the left-over masks to the criminals while they're at it—good for robbing banks.

So we got problems. The problems are solvable unless we continue to elect idiot Democrats. The Dems treat the American people like their groupies. You'll always be there for them, when they need you. When they no longer need you, they don't care whether you live or die.

Because there will always be more groupies. As long as they can evade the gunfire.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the June 30, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"