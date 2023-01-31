GREG GUTFELD: Media wants to 'erase race, but just this once'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Happy Monday, everybody. So everyone's condemned the footage of the beating death of Tyree Nichols by five Black cops, including even Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Finally, unity. It's the most they've been in agreement since deciding Stephen Colbert isn't funny. But I'm glad we're finally talking about Black on Black crime. Of course, though, it involves cops. You know the line. If it bleeds, it leads. It only works if it leads to the cops and maybe great white sharks. It helps that they're white.

But these five officers aren't. Can they still be racist? It's hard to say because they and the victims are Black. And so it presents a quandary to the left who hates cops but doesn't want to put Black criminals in jail. So what do you do next? Well, you erase race, but just this once.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: When will the brutality finally lead to some police reform from the ground up? Because clearly, it doesn't matter if it's a White policeman or a Black policeman. It is a problem in the police and the policing itself.

So now race doesn't matter. Well, what if it didn't matter before and you just thought it did because that's all the damn media focused on? And now perhaps all this incident did was show you that by eliminating race as a variable and you see the real causes. That's got to be good, right? Well, hold on. Because you still need your dose of racism. And now it's about who trained them. Translation. White people. That has to be it. I mean, hell, even Mike Tyson was trained by a White guy.

So there's your in, race baiters. Someone else must have taught them how to behave this way. Systemic racism for the win. Van Jones writes on CNN's website that Blacks aren't "immune to anti-Black messages." He blames "self-hatred," which is bound to happen if you end up writing for CNN. I'm sorry, Van. But he claims Blacks are socialized into departments that view neighborhoods as war zones, a place where rule books don't apply. So Blacks are more apt to single out young Black men for abuse. But the problem here is the phrase "single out." Were there more choices in that neighborhood than Black? Probably not. It's like bragging that you bought something for a buck at the dollar store.

So if all these choices for the Black cop is just Black, then it's not race. Just like it might have been not about race for a lot of those other cops. But while this latest crime tells you it's not about race, Van still says, hold on. Quote, "It's hard to imagine five cops of any color beating a White person to death under similar circumstances." Well, you would have to imagine it because no one would cover it. The fact is, we have just as many incidents of unarmed White guys getting killed. They just don't hype them up and release them like a movie over and over and over again.

So, if Whites train Blacks to hate other Blacks so they'll beat on other Blacks as opposed to other Whites well? If they can get Blacks to call Larry Elder an Uncle Tom, I'd say yes. But the fact is, minority officers are just as likely to shoot a minority, and some data suggest more likely. And why? Well, they're in that neighborhood more frequently, more often and on purpose. It's their job to be there. It's where more arrests are made and where more encounters, violent or otherwise take place. But let's not let White racism off the hook either. It's what brings us everything from Kamala Harris to cringe Jean Pierre.

White Racism refuses to judge Blacks the way we judge Whites. It's what G.W. Bush called "the soft bigotry of low expectations." But I don't think there's anything soft about it. It's straight up racism, hiding behind a mask of cowardice. It lower standards everywhere. It elevates people into undeserved positions overlooking training, experience, better candidates. You make life less safe out of fairness. From crime fighting units to the military, standards are lower to fill positions. Well, except for the NBA. But if you made it more white, you'd be lowering the quality of play.

We predicted that as police became more maligned and many retire, others will just leave for more lucrative private gigs. So who's going to take that job? Well, anyone that applies. They're less selective than when I was single. So what if that Scorpion group, a newly formed police group that killed Mr. Nichols, were recruited on just merit alone? Would you have seen the same outcome? Who knows? Maybe. Perhaps of the five cops, there would have been different skill sets and temperaments and experience. You know, diversity where it counts and not just for show.