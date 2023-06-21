GREG GUTFELD: Logic and reason has become secondary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What a glorious day it is to be in America. Because today is Tuesday. And you know what that means. It's time once again for…

VIDEO: Assembled together in one place, the greatest segment in cable television – Trans Tuesday. Well, hey, wait a minute. I'm not Tuesday, I'm Saturday.

You see that because the Tuesday thought he was Saturday, because he's trans.

Well, the stories keep coming. They never stop because as logic and reason has become secondary, science is whatever you're shamed into repeating to your comrades. If there were only a fake vaccine for that. And it's filtered from the media, it's in academia, government and now even SpaceX during the Pentagon's recent Pride event. Yes, a Pride event. Space Force Lieutenant General DeAnna Burt alluded to laws in states banning sex changes for minors and how that's preventing her from picking the most qualified candidates.

Space Force Lieutenant General DeAnna Burt: Since January of this year, more than 400 anti-LGBTQ plus laws have been introduced at the state level. That number is rising and demonstrates a trend that could be dangerous for service members. If a good match for a job, does not feel safe. Being themselves and performing at their highest potential at a given location, or if their family could be denied critical health care due to the laws in that state, I am compelled to consider a different candidate and perhaps less qualified.

It's an obvious joke, but that's a space cadet. And most of that space is between her ears. But think about this logic – people won't fight in a war because their feelings might get hurt. It's also emotional manipulation with no basis in reality. It's like when I say, If you really loved me, you would kill Brian Kilmeade. I mean, it's true, but it's also manipulative.

But this gender bending has nothing to do with military readiness, especially in the Space Force. If anything, you start turning male astronauts into women, it'll just take them longer to get ready. I'm glad a lot of you didn't laugh, but it gets weirder. Enter the Associated Press, where their style guide is as coherent as Joe Biden after two shots of NyQuil. They recently updated their style guide and here's how you're supposed to talk about human biology in 2023. Quote, Use the term sex assigned at birth instead of biological sex. Yep. Avoid terms like biological sex along with biological, male and biological female.

And so every reporter in the English-speaking world is now supposed to pretend that biology is a matter of personal preference because the AP is so much smarter than your obstetrician. Apparently somebody's assigned your sex to you when you were born and it had nothing to do with your junk. So you win. AP. A penis is just a coincidence and a vagina is always optional. Starting to wonder if George Orwell's 1984 is still assigned reading in our schools and did somebody mistake it for an instruction manual?

We used to say, You're perfect just the way you are. But that doesn't create jobs for activists and drug companies. Meanwhile, an eighth grade teacher in England was reportedly caught on tape calling a student despicable for refusing to accept that her classmate identifies as a cat. Which raises the obvious question If her classmate is recognized as a cat, what the hell is she doing in school? Shouldn't she be stuck in a tree somewhere or working down at the local cobbler catching mice? Mark my words – if this gets popular, schools are going to need genderless litter boxes.

According to the exchange, the teacher told students they'd be reported and would be unwelcome at the school if they continued adhering to science. And if they catch them on the premises, they'll have them spayed and neutered. But, you know, if I were those students, I'd identify as mice and then sue the school for being housed with cats. That's why I'm here.

Which brings me to the ACLU. Here's how they reacted to the state of Florida executing Dwayne Owen, a monster who raped and murdered multiple women, including a child almost 40 years ago. This is the ACLU: "The state of Florida never provided medically necessary gender-affirming care to Dwayne Owen, causing her enormous suffering and violating her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment for the more than 30 years that she was in state custody."

So yeah, that makes sense. The guy brutally rapes and murders women. But his suffering. His suffering, her suffering was enormous. That's like condemning the police for not treating Jeffrey Dahmer's indigestion.

Now, this was a guy who claimed that one of his murders was somehow connected to him looking for a hormone so he could become a woman. Hell, he might have well, have said, don't blame me, I was having my period. But the ACLU was happy to stand up for him instead of his young, brutalized victims or their families. Thankfully, he was executed, and I, for one, happily can say "in your face ACLU." I hope he suffered as much as you hope he didn't.