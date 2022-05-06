Greg Gutfeld: The left continues to try and shut down free speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So once again, we're seeing the left go after speech.

Left wing NGOs are now coming after Elon Musk for buying Twitter. That's him on the left. In case you're normal and have no idea what an NGO is, it stands for "no good organization." Pretty clever. They're nonprofit groups that claim to be independent of any government but aim to push radical agendas like no cash bail and now censorship.

Imagine a group even more obnoxious and less accountable than government employees. And this week, the NGOs sent a letter urging a boycott of Twitter if Musk takes over the company.

Its backers include former Clinton operatives, billionaire George Soros, as well as, get this, the European Union. Yes, the European Union signed a letter. The Ukrainians must be thrilled if they hear that the EU has got their priorities straight. "Sure, we're under constant Russian attack, but someone was mean to Chrissy Teigen." How's she doing?

You know who else signed this letter? The Canadian government. Yeah. Boo. Boo Them. Is this what governments do? Sign letters demanding advertisers boycott an American company? I'm sorry, Canada. We never expect America to sign a letter boycotting beavers.

But let's not forget, it was the Canadian prime minister who called Canadian truckers "Nazis," which is about as hateful as you can get, although maybe not quite as hateful as donning blackface.

If Justin Trudeau is worried about speech, he should look in the mirror. But the last thing he wants to do is argue with a person of color. I get why he hates Twitter any kind of speech about him is usually going to be critical because he sucks. He's the worst thing to come from Canada since Neil Young's voice. Even Moose are thinking, "hmm, do we know a realtor in Tampa?"

Musk responded to the letter with a tweet asking "who funds these organizations that want to control your access to information? Let's investigate." He added that sunlight is the best disinfectant, which I disagree with. Try getting rid of gangrene with a sunlamp.

The letter was signed by more than 26 organizations, and it claims that Musk's purchase, or what they call a takeover, will further, quote, "toxify our information ecosystem." And worse, it would be a "direct threat to public safety, especially among those already most vulnerable and marginalized."

So wait are we talking about free speech on Twitter or defunding the police? They don't think twice about vulnerable people when they get rid of cash bail, but allowing free speech on Twitter, that'll leave a trail of dead bodies from here to Silicon Valley.

Threats, public safety. You think you were walking in Chicago after 4 p.m., but this is the same fear trotted out against anyone they want to eliminate from discourse. And as usual, it's in the name of the marginalized.

But has a white, wealthy leftist ever asked a marginalized group what they really want? Of course not. They wouldn't dare go into a marginalized neighborhood. They might get stabbed by a guy who is back on the street thanks to their own policies.

Fact is, polling shows how marginalized groups pretty much want what everybody else wants. A good job, a house, freedom from crime, freedom of speech and of course, an autograph signing photo of Greg Gutfeld. That's what everyone wants, everyone, except for the very idiots pretending to speak for marginalized groups.

And it helps explain the lurch away from debate toward censorship. And while boycotts have been around forever, these are now not about a product, but about silencing any opposition using the social media mob.

It's a level of extortion that would make Tony Soprano drop his Gabagool.

This group also claims that an advertiser "risks association with a platform amplifying hate, extremism, health, misinformation and conspiracy theories." Wait, maybe this letter was meant for CNN.

They also claimed that under Musk's management, Twitter risks becoming a "cesspool of misinformation." That's like saying taking a piss risks stinking up a Times Square portapotty. I know that for a fact.

Twitter risks becoming a cesspool of misinformation? What is it already? When someone mentions Twitter, you don't exactly picture guys in powdered wigs sitting in a venerable hall debating the importance of the Protestant work ethic on a capitalist society while having afternoon tea. Saying Musk could make Twitter a cesspool of untruths is like complaining about diarrhea before you've been to Chipotle. Just thinking about it.

So who's behind this? It appears it's three organizations which are all left-wing outfits.

Jesse Lehrich, co-founder of Accountable Tech, once served as a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. So, he definitely knows about a toxic ecosystem.

Media Matters is a bitter den of couch-bound leftists who spends nearly all their time watching Fox and tweeting about it. No wonder Musk scares him so much. He might make these lonely losers work harder, or have a heart attack. But the left-wing media has always been about monopolizing speech. They're not even trying to hide it anymore.

SKIT INTRO: Tonight on the Chess News Network.

STAFFER 1: David Brooks here with the Chess News Network, home of the Fair and Focus Debate. We are not swayed by public opinion and we have the ratings to prove it. We have two people here on opposing sides of an issue. Miss, how do you feel about Elon Musk and Twitter?

STAFFER 2: Billionaires and their corporate interests have no rights to affect political discourse in this country. I read that in The Washington Post.

STAFFER 1: Ooh, well said. And you, sir, support Elon. What's it like to hate minorities?

STAFFER 3: Well, wait a minute. No, I would never say. What I mean. You won’t even let me finish!

STAFFER 1: Miss, any thoughts?

STAFFER 2: We are flirting with fascism in this country. And Lady Liberty did not consent.

STAFFER 3: Okay, well, I need... I can't even…

STAFFER 1: There you have it folks, the kind of fair and focused debate you'll only see here on the Chess News Network. Back to you.

The creepiest thing I've ever seen, but it's kind of appealing. Of course, now the left are no different than students on campus who shut down speakers or shout down speakers. They won't tolerate competition.

The problem here, Musk doesn't care. He doesn't need advertisers to make Twitter work. He's got all he needs to make it a success, a belief in free speech, a few extra billions he found under the couch cushions and balls the size of Caitlyn Jenner.