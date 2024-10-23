GREG GUTFELD: Kamala Harris may be the least honest politician ever

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So, back in 2007, in written testimony to Congress, DA Kamala Harris showed herself capable of some truly inspired argumentation. There was only one problem -- that inspiring language wasn't hers. See, when she wasn't just lifting a wine glass, she was lifting all those sentences. According to the Washington Free Beacon, Kamala's statement in support of a loan repayment plan for local prosecutors was taken almost verbatim from an Illinois DA's opinion on the same subject that was given to the Senate months prior.

Roughly 80% of her testimony was copied word for word from that old guy over there -- Paul Logli of Winnebago County, Illinois, who, by the way, is a Republican. Holy s***. That's like me stealing jokes from Jimmy Kimmel. I'd never do that, not because he's my competition, but because he has cancer of the funny bone. But that's not the only time she committed stolen verbiage. While she was California AG, she published a report on sex trafficking in her state. In that, she copied a fictional, fictional example of the type of call received by the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which told the story of how a woman in D.C. was saved from forced prostitution.

But in a report, Harris never said the story was fake. Instead, she changed the location to San Fran to get credit for a rescue that never actually happened. There are other examples, but this is at least the second time Harris has been caught in a blatant act of plagiarism. She's the literary version of a smash and grabber. Remember Kamala, anything under 900 words and you won't get charged.

NYT PLAGIARISM CONSULTANT ADMITS HARRIS SCANDAL ‘MORE SERIOUS’ THAN HE THOUGHT

The language is exactly the same line after line. Harris even kept the typos and grammar errors. She didn't even try to make her theft look like her own. I mean, maybe it's because she loves rap, and she considers it more like sampling. But it's weird, you know, that none of this is surprising, perhaps because her only concrete policy proposal, no taxes on tips, she stole from another Republican, her opponent. So, in light of the fact that nothing Kamala says gives you any idea of what she believes, is it any surprise that less than two weeks out from Election Day, even Rachel Levine is asking, who the hell is this woman?

Now, all of this comes on the heels of a report that Kamala lifted entire sections of her policy book, Smart on Crime. Who knew she was actually talking about herself stealing? Even The New York Times, which initially rush to defend her, finally had to admit her thievery. But the real point isn't Kamala's serial plagiarism, it's how in the past this would end a campaign. It would lead every newscast. This would be the October surprise. I mean, this is way worse than what sunk Joe Biden in '87 when he was caught stealing speeches from a British leader. And worse, it was this guy he stole it from.

PICTURE OF MR BEAN

But also, Harris has no core principles or any non-core principles. Her head is as empty as her husband's balls after nanny season. There is a nanny season... she grew up in a middle-class family that was pretty well-off. She's an American that spent her formative years in Canada. And she's going to save democracy after she plotted a coup against her boss. I don't even know what Doug sees in her since she won't put him down for a nap. In fact, she might be the least honest politician ever. Listen to her on the Biden decline cover-up.

NBC NEWS REPORTER: Can you say that you were honest with the American people about what you saw in those moments with President Biden as you were with him again and again repeatedly in that time?

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: Of course. Joe Biden is an extremely accomplished, experienced and and capable.

REPORTER: You never saw anything like what happened at the debate night behind closed doors with him?

BIDEN'S CABINET HAS FEW WORDS ABOUT BIDEN FITNESS CONCERNS POST-DEBATE

KAMALA HARRIS: It was a bad debate.

REPORTER: Can the American people trust you in these moments, even when it's maybe uncomfortable for Americans to have... To level with Americans in that way?

KAMALA HARRIS: I speak with not only sincerity, but with a real firsthand account of watching him do this work. I have no reluctance in saying that.

Our apologies, that should have come with bongos.

VIDEO OF KAMALA HARRIS SPEAKING WITH BONGOS PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND

It always makes more sense. Incredible. But like the conveyor belt at the manure factory, the load of crap keeps coming. Listen to her on transgender laws.

REPORTER: Do you believe that transgender Americans should have access to gender affirming care in this country?

KAMALA HARRIS: I believe we should follow the law. I mean, I think you're probably pointing to the fact that Donald Trump's campaign has spent tens of millions of dollars...

REPORTER: They're trying to define you on this. I'm asking you to define yourself, though. Just broadly speaking, what is your value? Do you believe they should have that access?

KAMALA HARRIS: I believe that people, as the law states, even on this issue about federal law.

What horse****. The reporter even set up the question as a pro-trans layup and she still threw a brick, as if she actually has no impact on the law. And remember, there are other laws she doesn't follow, like the 25th Amendment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You know, you thought Biden was an empty vessel? He's got nothing on this broad. Fact is, we really don't know what this woman stands for. Maybe that's the point.