GREG GUTFELD: DEI doesn't bring Americans together, it divides us

So, Senator JD Vance and Congressman Michael Cloud have introduced a bill to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government. Hmhmm.

Twenty other Republican lawmakers have already signed on, it's called the Dismantle DEI Act. And here's what it will do. It will end DEI training, it will rescind Biden's DEI executive order, but don't worry, we won't ask Joe to spell DEI. That would require two speech therapists, and we'd still have to spot him the D and the E.

It would also outlaw mandatory DEI pledges for employees and prevent federal contracts with companies that use DEI, said Vance: "The DEI agenda is a destructive ideology that breeds hatred in racial division... Americans' tax dollars should not be co-opted to spread this radical and divisive ideology-- [and] this bill would ensure they are not."

Well said JD, he can't hear me. But while smart people know DEI is racist, the most coddled bigots in America, talking heads on MSNBC, they can't get enough of it, and if you don't like DEI, well, then you're the racist.

MSNBC, JUNE 17, 2023: It's known as DEI... It represents an institution or organization or an entities' commitment to changing the culture.

MSNBC, MARCH 28, 2024: At this point, it's evident what they mean by DEI, right? Okay, it means black people... It's not fashionable to be openly racist anymore in America, unlike what they call the good old days.

MSNBC, APRIL 13, 2024: What we've seen in the anti-DEI movement is a reframing of what DEI was supposed to do, in addition to the benefits that are associated with it. It is now being used as a term that literally is a euphemism for the N-word.

Great. So now defining DEI is like saying the N-word. They're almost right, but for the wrong reason. In that DEI's, focus on skin color casts doubt on the quality of minority employees. It is racist. Yet Biden doubled down on DEI in a Juneteenth speech. Ouch.

PRESIDENT BIDEN, JUNE 2024: There are old ghosts in new garments trying to take us back. Well, there are — taking away your freedoms; making it harder for Black people to vote or have your vote counted; closing doors of opportunity; attacking the values of diversity, equity and inclusion. If you can believe it, banning books about Black experiences in America; trying to erase and rewrite history.

What? What? Seriously? I don't know. But trying to decipher that is like trying to separate conjoined twins when you only want to bang the hot one.

Getting rid of DEI is good because equity means equal outcomes regardless of achievement, competence, or effort. Let's just say for a moment there are a disproportionate amount of black clarinet players in an orchestra. Equity demands we give one of their spots up to a less talented Asian. It's as simple as Brian Kilmeade. But the race hustlers assume that since equity sounds like equality, you think it's the same. But that's like saying bomb and balm are the same. One can kill you, but the other can clear up a rash you got from Larry Kudlow's hot tub. Equity takes revenge for things that never happened to you, by punishing people who have never done anything to you.

DEI doesn't bring Americans together. It divides us. It's intended to divide us. It makes for less qualified pilots, turns bigoted plagiarists into university presidents, and worse, it ruins Star Wars.

Now, when it started, people didn't have much issue with DEI, but then it affected stuff that mattered: job prospects, investment outcomes, your health and safety. Still it continued. And why? By exploiting the survival instinct of bureaucrats who had the choice, do I focus on the long term goals of increasing a company's profitability or do I do what keeps me employed and gets me promoted faster in the short term? You see how it works. If I hire the incompetent, I am safe. If I try to pursue actual metrics of success, I am not.

It's no wonder DEI consultants were the number one recipient of DEI. Their made-up job was to exacerbate the problems they created. It's like putting John Kerry in charge of getting rid of dead wood. That's how you get things like: Being good at math is racist, and if you question that you're racist, I demand more money. But DEI really is a math question.

Let's say you're at a restaurant with a full menu, but customers are told they can only eat salad, or they'll lose their jobs. But after the first line of people hit the buffet, what's left are slim pickings. Meanwhile, all the other delicious food is left untouched. It's the same with hiring. Shrink the pool of applicants. You're left with fewer choices as the numbers dwindle. And the others who may be more qualified are left unhired. That's DEI and yet they tried to browbeat us into accepting institutional racism in the name of eliminating institutional racism. And our taxes funded it. Well, not Hunter Biden's. It's another reason I admire that man.

So, we're actually paying out of our own pockets to be racially discriminated against. That's like me paying someone to put cigarettes out on my ass and boy, is that expensive. Cigarettes are 12 bucks a pack. So kudos to Vance and Cloud for doing something about this nonsense. Although this bill should be called the End Taxpayer Funded Racism Act, or ETPFRA, which does sound like something Joe Biden would say.