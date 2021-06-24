Greg Gutfeld: CNN’s facts are much like their opinions, in that, they aren’t facts

So: do you wanna hear a funny opinion? That Don Lemon doesn't do opinion.

PBS "Firing Line," June 18: "I don’t do opinion. And I know — the difference for me is, I do point of view. So I’m giving my point of view as an American, as a Black man who happens to be gay, through that lens. But I’m also — I’m also — I also represent CNN. And so I must tell the truth. And if I don’t, if my facts are wrong, then I have to clarify it, and I have to come on television, and I have to apologize, and I say, ‘I got that wrong.’

So he’s telling you what he bases his opinions off, at the same time he tells you he doesn’t give opinions. Just point of view. Look up what point of view means… it means opinion! But, let's be honest: CNN’s facts are much like their opinions: in that, they aren’t facts.

And seriously, Don Lemon doesn't do opinions? Yeah, and the Olive Garden doesn't do breadsticks. And riots are peaceful. And crime isn’t exploding. And Kat Timpf isn't hammered off copy toner right now.

You know what they say about opinions. Opinions are like a-holes. Everyone has one. And you know what they say about a-holes with opinions? They probably work at CNN.

Imagine taking anything that Lemon says as fact. I think CNN did a commercial on that. Much like Brian Stelter's hairline - that has not aged well. And neither has Lemon's so-called facts -- otherwise known as unhinged babble-puke

Lemon: "You are the commander in chief, the President of the United States of America, the greatest country on earth. act like it" // Lemon: "The President of the United States is a fraud and a con man" // Lemon: "The President of the United States is racist- a lot of us already knew that" // Lemon: "If you voted for Trump, you voted for the person who the Klan supported. You voted for the person who Nazis support." // Lemon: "They like the racism. They like the misogyny. They like all of it because if they didn't, they wouldn't support him." // Lemon: Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they are gonna take your country away and they are taking down the statues. Cuomo: Crime is rising as they defund police. Lemon: Oh my gosh it is so bad and they are defunding police. It is like phew (Lemon rolls his eyes)

If you brought this guy within a mile of a lie detector, it would explode. I haven’t seen that many bad opinions since the initial reviews of this hit show.

CNN's LEMON CONTINUES TRUMP RANTS MORE THAN TWO WEEKS STRAIGHT AFTER URGING MEDIA TO 'LEAVE HIM ALONE

So why is he so defensive about expressing opinions? It seems like a central part of his identity: his emotional assessment of stuff. Why can't he say, "Hi I’m Don Lemon, and I have more opinions than a meth-addled cab driver?"

Instead, we have to laugh at his nightly denials. After me, he's the funniest late-night show host on TV. Perhaps it's a defensive response to our accurate criticism of CNN. And we're only trying to help them. A strong CNN makes for a stronger Fox News. Competition builds character. It's why my debate coach would make me wrestle him for pencils. (They were always in his front pocket.)

So with a weak adversary like CNN -- it's harder to build your own muscles. It's like the gym. You need heavy weights to build strength. And CNN is like those stretch bands old ladies use in arthritis commercials. And like those bands, you can only stretch the truth so far before it breaks.

But, at this point - it's almost unfair to comment on CNN - it's like badmouthing the deceased at a funeral. But they deserve it. They refuse to admit they're agenda-driven - and the agenda is to stoke anger between citizens in order to keep eyeballs glued to their misery-fest. The fact that their ratings are lower than a snake's nuts should be good news for all of us.

Still, they must maintain the belief that they speak the truth because everything else they do is built on it. If you lie all the time - then tell the truth - half of the CNN viewers will suddenly figure out you were lying to them before. And turn you off. And boom, there goes half your audience - roughly the size of the Hegseth family.

Last week I pointed out the difference between us, and the Decepticons at CNN. We make it clear who's giving an opinion, and who's reporting a story. Take me and Bill Hemmer. He's a news guy who delivers the product straighter than Perino’s teeth. I'm an opinion guy who looks great in a pastel speedo. Follow me on Instagram.

How does Don Lemon see this obvious "fact?"

PBS "Firing Line," June 18: So that is a difference between what I’m doing and what someone, as you mentioned, over at Fox News is doing. I’m operating from a place of truth. It’s all based in fact, and it’s all based on the evidence that’s out there."

The key words are "out there". It's a dodge - he can lie because the lie comes from truth that’s out there. And it's that defense that has allowed CNN to push destructive bile about law enforcement, about the decimation of our cities due to the left-wing policies CNN parades as progress.

But imagine if CNN hadn't embraced the "police is racist" theme. And had looked at the data. If I could do it, so could Lemon. But he didn't. Cuz if he did, Zucker would can him quicker than cling peaches.

Imagine if they hadn't portrayed half of America as white supremacists. I mean, there are Black and Brown Trump supporters, but they didn't count. At least to Lemon. Imagine if they saw how such divisive opinions created a climate that pit people against each other - culminating in billions in damages in rioting. Oh how they laughed at that crime, you saw that.

If only they hadn't waited until it affected Biden’s election chances, to take the bloodshed seriously. The divisive climate caused a palpable subversion of law enforcement -- leading to reductions in police interaction in communities that needed their help most. The results - a massive spike in shootings and murder. The death of innocent minorities, in cities left to rot by the left... Who took their cues from... CNN.

But I guess that's just an opinion right? But it's an opinion arising from truth. From facts. I mean, if Lemon can say that so can I. But at least I’m honest enough to say that it's my opinion. Time for Lemon to do the same.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the June 23, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"