GREG GUTFELD: Bureaucratic incompetence is fueled by one part TDS and another part DEI

Kimberly Cheatle has resigned; this after a disastrous hearing where she dodged questions like they were shot from a 20-year-old loner on a slightly slanted roof. We also learned that Secret Service officials repeatedly rejected Trump's request for extra security in the two years prior to the assassination attempt. That includes more agents and magnetometers at large public events, as well as extra snipers for outdoor venues. Officials claimed the agency lacked the resources, but that's a bigger stretch than a five-foot agent trying to shield a six-foot-three Trump.

Now, I'm no expert in security, although I've seen The Bodyguard 14 times. I'm thinking killing a president shouldn't be easy. You shouldn't be able to stroll right in. I mean, at least require a hand stamp or a solo beer cup. All infamous assassins, you know, they did the work. John Wilkes Booth, he sat through a mediocre play, and Lee Harvey Oswald had to climb all those stairs. You know, they didn't walk around in plain sight with a rifle in one hand and a corndog in the other.

So how did this happen? Well, first, you got a shooter with suicidal ideation given agency from antidepressants, which turns wanting into deciding. Then there's a media that selected the target for you, like a bartender showing you where the dartboard is. And after me and Wayne Newton, Trump is the most famous person on earth. And if taken out, you have a brainwashed segment of society cheering it on. So unlike a mass shooting, the fiend gets infamy plus adulation. How soon before his face is on a t-shirt at a peace rally? So this shooter was brought to you by Google, Big Pharma, the media, and the kid who was bad at dodgeball. But then there's bureaucratic incompetence fueled by one part TDS and another part DEI.

It's not the fault of the agents, but a bureaucracy that plays politics and publicity above people. Less experienced agents were placed in a situation that the director deemed adequate. So who are we playing today? Alabama? Let's start the third-string defense. What's the worst that could happen? So it's not the players fault, it's the coaches. TDS informed the decision not to take threats seriously, and DEI put a strain on the system that deals with potential threats. It was the perfect storm of liberal PC ****.

Cheatle had boasted about quotas while also rejecting extra security because they were either shorthanded or felt it unnecessary. Being shorthanded is a result when you put diversity hiring over a wider net, that includes all types of applicants. Now, when you bring up DEI, they call you racist, which is weird because it's those critics who equate incompetence with minorities. But we aren't talking about individuals here, but a system that is based on math. If you're seeking new talent from a smaller pool, clearly they will not be as experienced as people from a larger pool who've been around a while. Demand can't be met by the supply.

I mean, imagine if I was hiring based on red hair. That's a small pool. It's fine in movies, but still, you're only going to get one Molly Ringwald. But then we hear about hospitals and airlines. Would you want a pilot who's only picked because he has red hair? By its nature, DEI diverts resources from one goal- security- to another -diversity. The priority itself is the problem. And saying that is not racist, that's common sense. Even though a few people with no merit will always sneak through. So if it's a conspiracy, it's a conspiracy of dunces.

DEI offers plausible explanations for glaring incompetence. Think about it. How did a 20-year-old outsmart an entire Secret Service? Why are doors falling off jets? Why do all the movies suck? Even the ones without Nicolas Cage? When you hire people who aren't up to the job in any shape or form, it hurts the product. Look, you can't prevent a crazy person out of 340 million, but you can reduce the odds of him getting away with it. If you can't stop the lawn from growing, just make sure you got a good mower. And that he's here legally.

It's easier to maintain Secret Service than it is trying to solve for an unstable teen. That's a needle in a haystack. A needle that outsmarted Cheatle.