The green mafia loses its collective mind

One of the few advantages that come with age – and believe me, there aren’t many – is that one can look back at all the predictions made by futurists that turned out to be wrong. I am still waiting to travel in my flying car or by jet pack. Unless I missed the news, we still have not colonized the moon or Mars. And those colonies at the bottom of the ocean have yet to materialize.

One area where it seems that seems particularly wrought with inaccurate predictions is climate. In the 1960s we were all going to die from famine driven by overpopulation. We were heading for a new ice age in the 1970s. The oceans were going to be void of fish and the hole in the ozone layer was going to kill us all. Then we started to hear about global warming and the predictions became even more dire. When that didn’t happen, the green mafia coined the phrase "climate change" to basically blame any natural disaster or unusual weather event as yet another human-driven greed and gluttony.

Then, in 2019, newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. predicted that the world would end in 12 years if we did not take immediate measures to address climate change. Well, we are still here four-and-a-half years later, but that hasn’t stopped the green mafia from losing its collective mind and implementing crazy laws and policies in the name of environmental justice.

Taking a page out of George Orwell’s "1984," the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services established the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity to address the impact of climate change on the health of Americans and "pursues environmental justice and equitable health outcomes through climate change and health policy, programming, and analysis." It likely won’t be long before this organization declares that climate change is a national health emergency and implements COVID-like restrictions to combat the so-called climate crisis.

Earlier this year, a law went into effect in California, prohibiting large trucks and buses made before 2010 from operating on the state’s roadways. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that "weigh at least 14,000 pounds. It impacted 200,00 vehicles, including 70,000 big rig trucks, or 10% of the commercial motor vehicles operating in the state." This has severely exasperated supply chain issues and inflation in the Golden State.

To meet the European Union’s carbon reduction goals, the government of Ireland has proposed culling (a polite way of saying killing) 200,000 cows, effectively reducing the nation’s dairy herd by 10%. A move that even drew the ridicule of Elon Musk.

Not to be outdone, New York City has proposed new regulations for wood- and coal-fired pizza ovens operated within the city’s five boroughs. The city has proposed that all wood- and coal-fired pizza ovens installed before 2016 be fitted with emission control devices, impacting approximately 100 restaurants, at a cost of $20,000-30,000 per eatery.

The grand prize for insanity, however, goes to the Biden administration. Stealing a storyline from "The Simpsons," a document published on the White House website reveals the "Biden administration is open to studying how to block sunlight to save the Earth from climate change. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has been researching ‘geoengineering’ methods to keep the sun’s rays from accelerating global warming."

Have we reached the limits of this green insanity? It's doubtful.

A quick scan of the Internet shows a treasure trove of crazy ideas to stop climate change. These include creating fake volcanoes to spew ash into the atmosphere to cool the planet, refreezing artic ice that has melted via wind-powered pumps, painting a portion of the Andes mountains white, adding asbestos to the atmosphere to remove carbon dioxide, and adding glass particles to ice.

Any bets on which of the above Rep. Ocasio-Cortez proposes next? Let us hope she takes a break from using search "engines" since engines require fossil fuels.

