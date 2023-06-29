Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III launches 'climate clock' counting down to 2030

The Climate Clock counts down to 2030, the year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change claims is the deadline to hold global warming at 1.5 degrees

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
King Charles III of the United Kingdom launched a new clock that will count down until 2030 — a year the government claims will mark serious consequences for the world's climate.

The Climate Clock was unveiled at the Climate Innovation Forum held at Guild Hall in London on Wednesday.

"Today with His Majesty King Charles III we launched the Climate Clock—a visual reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. 

He continued, "The climate emergency poses a threat not only to the future of our city but to the future of our world and that is why it must remain a key priority."

King Charles Climate Clock

King Charles III, right, reacts as London Mayor Sadiq Khan activates a the "Climate Clock," an indicator that will highlight the predication that there are just over six years to act in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, during the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall on June 28, 2023 in London. (ustin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Khan joined the king for the event, ceremonially pressing the button and activating the countdown clock.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Climate clock

King Charles III, right, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan look at the screen after Khan activated the "Climate Clock." The Climate Innovation Forum aims to bring together leaders from government, business, finance, and civil society to encourage collaboration and innovation towards meeting global climate goals. (Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The clock is inspired by the latest claims by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and Millennium Challenge Corporation that in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, actions must be taken in the next six years.

"The Climate Clock tells us what to do and by when. The Deadline and Lifelines on the Climate Clock make explicit the speed and scope of action that we must take to limit the worst climate impacts," a spokesperson for London Climate Week wrote on social media.

UK climate clock

King Charles III, right, talks with London Mayor Sadiq Khan after Khan activated the "Climate Clock," an indicator that will highlight the predication that there are just over 6 years to act in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, according to data from the IPCC and MCC. (JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Climate Clock is being broadcast to 150 screens across the United Kingdom.

 Public screens displaying the module exist in Piccadilly Circus, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and elsewhere.

