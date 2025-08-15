GOV. MIKE DUNLEAVY: Trump's energy dominance key to national security during Putin meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage today, the summit of the two leaders will do more than discuss the Ukraine conflict. Their presence in the Last Frontier will confirm the axiom of modern geopolitics that energy security is national security. For territory that Russia sold to the United States for a mere $7.2 million in the 19th century can now become the nation’s powerhouse in the 21st, thanks to President Trump’s vision for energy dominance.



Over the last century and a half, energy exploration has allowed our state to vastly exceed the "Seward’s Folly" nickname originally given to America’s purchase of Alaska. By far the least densely populated state, Alaska’s economy ranks eighth per capita among the 50 states, with a per-person GDP roughly twice that of Russia. Energy exploration has powered our economic growth, and the financial stability of the state and its residents; the $80 billion Alaska Permanent Fund, financed with the proceeds of mineral lease sales, provides annual dividends to Alaskans.

ALASKA’S OIL RESERVES ARE AMERICA’S NATIONAL SECURITY SHIELD



Other nations without similar access to affordable energy face greater challenges to growth. For confirmation of the vital link between energy security and national security, look no further than President Trump’s recent decision to raise tariffs on Indian goods, given that country’s continued purchases of Russian oil. An Indian government spokesman defended the purchases as rooted in the country’s need "to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs…a necessity compelled by [the] global market situation" and a "necessary measure to safeguard [India’s] national interests and economic security."

The Indian spokesman admitted what successful governments around the world understand: Economic growth and national security lies in access to abundant, affordable energy. Unfortunately, for the past four years, Democrats have failed to protect our national security by fumbling away our energy security. In thrall to a far-left climate lobby, the Biden administration took literally dozens of actions designed to prevent resource development and exploration in Alaska that would bring down energy prices—and make our nation more secure.



For all the insults that Democrats have lobbed at President Trump over his stance towards Russia, they fail to recognize one key fact: Vladimir Putin—to say nothing of China’s Xi Jinping or the mullahs in Iran—isn’t about to sabotage his country’s economy and national security in the name of a radical environmental agenda. Forty years ago, President Reagan was right to face down the leftists who believed in unilateral nuclear disarmament against the Soviet Union. President Trump is similarly justified in rejecting the Left’s bid for unilateral climate disarmament—which would leave us bending the knee to hostile regimes—and instead focusing on American energy dominance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION



If, coming out of today’s summit, President Trump or Congress decide to increase sanctions on Russia, Alaska will gladly help fill the void on global markets caused by the loss of Russian oil and gas. Alaskans would benefit from additional jobs, and countries from India to our European allies would benefit from a more reliable energy source. With proven reserves of 3.4 billion barrels of oil and 125 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Alaska, unleashed from the Biden Administration shackles, can now help power the 21st-century economy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The location of today’s summit provides an important reminder that national security lies in energy independence and, ultimately, energy dominance. Thanks to President Trump, Alaskans and all Americans can rest assured that no foreign power will have the power to hold our country hostage over energy. It's no accident that President Trump picked Alaska for this meeting; Alaska exudes U.S. strength and energy independence.