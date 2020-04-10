Scott Gunn: What is Good Friday and why does it matter?

Good Friday is the most solemn day of the year for Christians, for it is on this day that we commemorate the death of our savior Jesus Christ. This day is the crux of our faith, and in that way, it is also one of the most important days of the year of those of us who follow Jesus Christ.

Many people wonder why such an awful day is called "good." The name’s origins are somewhat murky. Some say that Good Friday is a corruption of God’s Friday. But a more likely explanation comes from an ancient sense of “good” as meaning “holy.” So this is holy Friday, and that is most certainly true.

It is on this day that our salvation was accomplished. Jesus was convicted of trumped up charges and put to death by the authorities of the empire. Though he was fully innocent, he willingly offered himself and his life for our good and the good of the whole creation.

Good Friday is fundamentally a story of grace, of God’s love for us. The Father sent his Son into our world, and this Son showed us perfect love. His love was so great that he freely paid the price for our sins and the sins of the whole world.

The gift of that grace is offered to all. As John 3:16 poignantly reminds us, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.”

There are particular liturgical traditions associated with Good Friday. Christians of the west, including Roman Catholics, Episcopalians, and many Protestant churches keep three customs today.

It is traditional to read the story of Jesus’ death from the Gospel of John today in worship services. The reading is often read by several people who take up the parts of various characters in the story. The congregation reads the words of the crowd, “Crucify him! Crucify him!”

On Good Friday, we remember that Jesus was killed by the will of the people. His death is the result of the failing of all humanity, not to be blamed on one particular group.

From ancient times, it became customary to read special prayers for the church and the world on this day. These “solemn intercessions” are prayed, and silence is kept.

Finally, people venerate a cross in some way. A large cross is brought into the church, and people may bow their heads, or touch the cross, or reverence it with a kiss.

Many Christian groups do not allow the celebration of Holy Communion on this day, although the Communion may be administered from some that has been set aside after services the day before.

Christians of the east, such as Greek Orthodox and Coptic Christians keep Good Friday on their own calendar, which sometimes means it is celebrate on a different day. The practices are different, but they also point toward the cross of Jesus and his death.

While all these liturgical customs are fascinating, it is more important to remember the astounding gift of God’s love that is shown on the cross. On that simple wooden cross, Jesus was executed like so many other criminals. To many people it would have looked like failure. It appeared that the might of the state had crushed a religious leader.

Indeed, with great sadness, Jesus’ body was removed from the cross and placed in a tomb. HIs followers hid for fear of the authorities. This sadness and fear isn’t the end of the story.

On Easter Sunday, we celebrate the rest of the story of God’s love for us. Because we know how the story turns out, we do not need to dwell in the sorrow and pain of Good Friday for long. Jesus’ suffering and death is an essential part of the story, but it is only a part.

When faithful women went to the tomb on Easter morning, they discovered the truth that we all know now, that God’s love is stronger than empire, stronger than hate, stronger than death.

Good Friday shows the depth of God’s love for us. Easter shows us the triumph of that same love.

So, in what way, this awful day turns out to be good, indeed.

