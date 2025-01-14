Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom 'worms and wiggles,' our long national Biden nightmare, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: The Biden admin was completely unprepared for this Video

Sean Hannity: The Biden admin was completely unprepared for this

 Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the Democrats' response to the California wildfires on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host calls out the Democrats' response to the California wildfires. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – California's catastrophe. Continue reading…

CLOCK IS TICKING – Time for the NCAA to change its trans policy and protect women’s sports. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The Trump effect gives you the green light to talk in real terms about real problems. Continue reading…

FEEL THE RAGE – In LA, you can smell the smoke, but California can change. It starts now. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor unpacks the response of the governor and officials to the California wildfires. Continue watching…

Gavin Newsom 'worms and wiggles' his way through answers, Raymond Arroyo says Video

DOCTOR'S ORDERS – There is a common sense response to the surgeon general's alcohol and cancer warning. Continue reading…

JASON CHAFFETZ – Five keys to Biden's failed presidency. Continue reading…

TRUMP INVICTUS – Our long national Biden nightmare is almost over. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

01.11.25

01.11.25

