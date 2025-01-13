GREG GUTFELD: The Trump effect gives you the green light to talk in real terms about real problems

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So the sign of a wise person is their ability to change once they realize they made a mistake. Whether you are a former liberal who's finally come around, or perhaps an organization admitting that you've hired some real idiots. OK, I had to get that out of my system. Now, remember, making a mistake doesn't define you. It's what you do after the mistake.

You can either say, I admit what I did, and I'm ready to try something new or just keep blaming it on climate change. It's especially true when it comes to Donald Trump. Most idiots dig in their heels, hating him even at the cost of destroying themselves. Look at Robert DeNiro. He played a boxer, but it was Trump that gave him brain damage. But I'm also a good example. Oh, sure. I was early pro-Trump.

2015 FLASHBACK OF GUTFELD: We've heard these rumors that you might run for president. And I was wondering if you do, and you win, what would be my role?

TRUMP: Well, I think you'd be a fantastic press secretary. You know, we'd finally have a little personality in that position.

But fast-forward a few months.

GUTFELD FLASHBACK: People defend him about making fun of a disability, making fun of John McCain, making fun of women, a woman's face. It just never ends. No one will ever stop defending the crass stuff, he says. He's very impulsive. He's – instead of thinking about what he says is impulsive, and it makes you wonder, do you want an impulsive leader? Or do you want a leader that thinks? I want somebody who can beat Hillary. I don't think an impulsive leader is going to beat Hillary.

Was that really me? Why was I like that? Was it because Dana and I did a line of coke in the bathroom right before showtime? No, no, no. She offered. But I said, not today. But, you know, when I hear myself describing Trump, it reminds me of myself. Witty, powerful, outspoken. And we both dated supermodels. Shout out to Fabio. But why was I so emotional about it? Well, here's an analogy. In the late 1970s, I couldn't wait to hear the Sex Pistols. They were punk rock and they were going to destroy all the mainstream crap on the radio. But when I got the record, I hated it. It was loud and scary and ugly and evil, and I didn't get it.

So I separated the record from my collection. I didn't want its evilness to rub off on my cheap trick records, like some type of musical STD. But then time passed and I decided to give it another shot. And it blew my mind. But the record didn't change. I did. What happened there? Why did it take time? Well, Iike Trump, the Pistols were not asking for me to like it, and I resented that confidence. But then I grew to love it.

That's the Trump effect in three steps – it's repulsion, confusion, then affection. It's the same three emotions I get when I stick my finger into Larry Kudlow's belly button. That's why he's smiling. And so, the Trumpian messages that used to upset me then resonated. I changed. Trump didn't. So when people in the media said 'I used to like Gutfeld but he's changed' – damn right I changed. If you don't, when you realize you're wrong, you're a f**** idiot. Much like this fella.

JIMMY KIMMEL: Let's be honest. It was a terrible night last night. It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hardworking immigrants who make this country go.

Someone fetch that guy a 12-pack of tampons. That's a Trump effect, but not a healthy one. Here's Trump on meetings with Democrats.

PETER DOOCY: A lot of CEOs, including some who censored you four years ago, have been coming down here basically to kiss the ring. Did they change or did you change?

TRUMP: Well, maybe we all changed. I think they've gained a lot of respect. I think they looked at the mandate that we got. As you know, we won the popular vote.

This is a good answer for it suggests a middle ground, even if he didn't have to give an inch. And it gives Dems a path forward out of the darkness. We all changed. Funny, Trump may turn out to be the greatest ally for the Democratic Party, but not for the reason the media thinks. Trump is their Moses in that he's parting the sea so Dems can flee their extremism and seek sanctuary in common sense.

Just when you thought he couldn't do any more for the Jews, now this. Maybe they're finally ready to get rid of their golden cows. The Trump effect gives you the green light to talk in real terms about real problems. So now Dems no longer have to embrace stupid causes. They can talk about illegal immigration, rising crime, schools. Stephen A. Smith, Bill Maher, Fetterman – they all seem freer. Hell, Fetterman looks positively radiant.

Like Frankenstein if they put in the good brain. And why? Trump made it OK not to give a s*** about pronouns and focus on the economy, law and order and, yes, fires. When a fireman is coming up that ladder and he doesn't look like you, who gives a s***? Yeah, I want mine to look like Ryan Gosling, but it's not happening. So when someone like Zuckerberg gets grief for now backing Trump, your instinct might be to say, too late, we're good.

But as Scott Adams always says, all good things take too long to happen, including other people coming around. This is why conservative never-Trumpers are so miserable. Their ego won't allow them to admit they were wrong, for their hatred of Trump is tied to their self-worth.

But thankfully, not all Dems are like that. RFK, Tulsi, Musk, when faced with new information, they changed too. How ironic for Democrats really. The guy they've been trying to imprison for years is the one to break them out of their own.