SEAN HANNITY: President Biden is leaving behind a colossal mess for President Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the Democrats’ response to the California wildfires on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden will be out of the White House for good. At this time next week, Donald Trump will once again be the president of our country. Joe is leaving behind a colossal mess for President Trump. America's second-largest city is in ruins . More than 40,000 acres are gone, filled with homes and businesses and schools. Entire communities were burned to the ground. We have a death toll – now 24 and going higher.

Over 12,000 structures have been destroyed, and the fires continue to burn completely out of control. Water remains scarce, so completely unavailable. Finger pointing and blame are running rampant and last week, the L.A. Fire Department was sent out to battle the blaze without water. Crucial fire hydrants were dry.

A key reservoir was completely empty. Taxpayer-funded reservoirs, five of them, that were supposed to be built. The voters approved of this, and a referendum in 2014. They were never built.