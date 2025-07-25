Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Opinion Newsletter

Gabbard's dangerous distraction, Trump's second reconciliation, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
close
Sean Hannity: The Trump-Russia collusion 'hoax' was a phony political hit job Video

Sean Hannity: The Trump-Russia collusion 'hoax' was a phony political hit job

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the the media's role in the perpetuation of the Trump-Russia narrative on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the media's role in the perpetuation of the Trump-Russia narrative. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – President Trump and the next six months – the second reconciliation. Continue reading…

BIAS BUSTED – Trump successfully defunds NPR and PBS and he's just getting started. Continue reading…

BOONDOGGLE – California’s fiscal troubles run deeper than the high-speed rail funding dispute. Continue reading…

FETTERMAN IS RIGHT – The fight against cashless stores defends Main Street and working-class Americans. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses support for former Vice President Kamala Harris among celebrities despite losing the general election. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Kamala Harris may have lost the election, but she hasn't lost Hollywood Video

DANGEROUS DISTRACTION – Americans should beware of Gabbard's revisionist history of 2016 election. Continue reading…

GREGG JARRETT – Newly declassified documents destroy Russian collusion hoax. Continue reading…

STUDENTS FIRST – We can’t abolish America's largest teachers union. But Congress can do something else. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

07.24.25

07.24.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.