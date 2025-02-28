The full truth about DOGE, Trump's art of the deal for Ukraine, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on the liberal media's reaction to DOGE's latest cuts and President Donald Trump's negotiating style. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Change comes to the White House 'press pool'. Continue reading…

NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH – The full truth about the great things DOGE can and cannot do. Continue reading…

SEN. TIM SCOTT – My family sacrificed for me. And now I have a plan to unlock opportunity for others. Continue reading…

ART OF THE DEAL – Trump turns around an unwinnable war against Ukraine. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor weighs in on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's and Jake Tapper's latest media ventures. Continue watching…

GREGG JARRETT – Trump aims to restore constitutional order… and common sense. Continue reading…

CLING TO CRAZY – 80% of Americans oppose gender craziness but the left still cling to it. Continue reading…

DEI STOPPED – Trump stopped Biden’s plan to force DEI on local communities. Continue reading…

