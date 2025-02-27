80% of Americans oppose gender craziness but the left still cling to it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What will it take for the left, and their representatives in blue state governments, to stop the gender insanity and admit defeat?

Despite President Donald Trump’s election and the promised return to normalcy on gender issues, some states are refusing to adapt to the obvious "vibe shift" that has happened across the country.

Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers supports a budget proposal that would get rid of gendered terms in state laws. Father would be "natural parent." "Mother" would be replaced by the atrocious "inseminated person." Evers argues that changing the words for "mother" to something disgusting like "inseminated person" is just a way to have "legal certainty that moms will be able to get the care they need."

The Biden administration had previously changed the word for mother to "birthing person" and introduced it in their 2022 fiscal year budget. The added insult is that they featured it in a section about maternal mortality.

Everyone knows this is a political statement, not a medical or even a legal one. No doctor will encounter a pregnant woman and not understand how to give her care even if she chooses male pronouns for herself. Biology remains constant, no matter what the left pushes.

Meanwhile, Maine Democrat Gov. Janet Mills is ignoring a Trump Executive Order that prohibits boys from playing in girls’ sports. It’s not up for debate. Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to Gov. Mills pointedly noting, "Where federal and state law conflict, states and state entities must follow federal law — not because we live in a dictatorship, but because the Constitution requires states to follow the supreme law of the land." Bondi also sent letters to officials in California and Minnesota.

But even setting aside the actual law, allowing biological boys to participate in girls’ sports is a lopsided issue in American discourse, with a great majority, as much as 80% in some polls, saying that boys should not be allowed into girls’ sports. Governors still pushing the idea of biological boys competing against biological girls are representing a shrinking sliver of the American population. The rest of us know it’s wrong.

The Maine House has also taken the extraordinary step of censuring Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby, who posted a picture of a biologically male athlete who won the state championship in women's pole-vaulting. Libby is not allowed to speak on the House floor nor vote over the social media post. This kind of bullying has been standard to literally shut down any conversation on the topic so they don't inflame that 80%.

Charlamagne tha God, the leftist talk show host of "The Breakfast Club," wondered, "Why are folks still talking about trans athletes? Like that is a losing talking point. America’s not with it, and they keep making a micro a macro with that conversation. It impacts such a small, small group of people, but it makes a whole lot of people think folks lack common sense. So why are they even having that conversation?"

It’s because the activists won’t give up. They don’t care that the great majority of Americans don’t support their extremist views. They’ve gotten used to getting what they want through tantrums and name-calling over the last four years, and they think they can force their way into a win now.

However, the election has made it more likely that people will tell them, "No." People are tired of being bullied into accepting increasingly unhinged terminology and behavior. They’re tired of having to accept lies and the erasure of women.

What the activists are going to find is that the Trump administration is ready to fight them, and that fight will be on behalf of most Americans. Blue state governors need to decide if calling women an "inseminated person" is worth it.