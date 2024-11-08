I’m a former Navy SEAL. We need to honor our warriors not just on Veterans Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Veterans Day approaches, we’re reminded of the fierce commitment and courage displayed by the men and women who served in our armed forces. These individuals answered a call to defend freedom, face adversity, and fight with unwavering resolve. But beyond the parades and ceremonies lies a deeper responsibility: to stand with them in both gratitude and action in prayer.

Why lift up our veterans?

Veterans don’t just carry the weight of their service; they embody it, bringing the same discipline, resilience, and dedication to every challenge they face after service. They are warriors who have endured battles, some seen and others unseen, and have emerged with stories and strength that continue to inspire (Psalm 144:1).

In the Bible, warriors like David, Gideon and Joshua faced incredible odds, yet they never stood alone. They drew strength from God, equipped not just with physical power but with the courage and resilience of their calling. Our veterans, too, deserve to know they are supported — not out of pity, but out of respect for their sacrifice and recognition of their ongoing mission.

HOMELESS MAN TURNS NIGHT IN JAIL INTO LIFE OF SERVICE AFTER RUN-IN WITH DEPUTY AND MARINE RECRUITER

How prayer empowers our veterans

Prayer isn’t an act of sympathy; it’s a force of solidarity. Through prayer, we acknowledge the grit, determination and resilience of these warriors, offering strength and clarity as they pursue new battles and opportunities.

Strength for new challenges: Veterans are called to face life after service with the same courage they had in uniform. Through prayer, we ask that they receive renewed strength for the path ahead (Joshua 1:9).

Veterans are called to face life after service with the same courage they had in uniform. Through prayer, we ask that they receive renewed strength for the path ahead (Joshua 1:9). Peace of mind in all things: The battles may be over, but the echoes can linger. Prayer provides a source of inner peace and focus, reinforcing that they are never alone on their journey (Psalm 23:4).

The battles may be over, but the echoes can linger. Prayer provides a source of inner peace and focus, reinforcing that they are never alone on their journey (Psalm 23:4). Resilience and purpose: Each veteran carries a unique story, a mission worth pursuing. In prayer, we uplift their pursuit of purpose, affirming that they are equipped for greatness and growth (Isaiah 41:10).

Prayers for veterans

Here are ways to lift up our veterans in prayer, celebrating their strength and resilience:

For strength in transition: "Lord, we lift up the warriors who have served with courage. Give them strength and clarity as they transition to new missions. May they continue to impact those around them with the same dedication. Amen."

"Lord, we lift up the warriors who have served with courage. Give them strength and clarity as they transition to new missions. May they continue to impact those around them with the same dedication. Amen." For peace in all circumstances: "Heavenly Father, we pray for peace over those who have faced the intensity of battle. Let Your presence provide comfort and assurance as they move forward. Amen."

"Heavenly Father, we pray for peace over those who have faced the intensity of battle. Let Your presence provide comfort and assurance as they move forward. Amen." For resilience and purpose: "God, we ask that each veteran finds renewed purpose and resilience. May they know they are called for greatness beyond their service and are equipped with the strength to achieve it. Amen."

Beyond November 11

Prayer is not the only way to stand with our veterans — it is simply one way. This Veterans Day, as we honor our heroes, let’s also commit to supporting them throughout the year:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Engage with veteran organizations: Connect with groups dedicated to empowering veterans, advocating for their rights, and supporting their transitions.

Connect with groups dedicated to empowering veterans, advocating for their rights, and supporting their transitions. Support veteran-owned businesses: Show your appreciation by supporting businesses run by veterans, celebrating their resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

Show your appreciation by supporting businesses run by veterans, celebrating their resilience and entrepreneurial spirit. Learn and advocate: Educate yourself about veterans’ issues and advocate for policies that honor their service and support their ongoing missions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The battles may be over, but the echoes can linger. Prayer provides a source of inner peace and focus, reinforcing that they are never alone on their journey (Psalm 23:4).

Let us not only honor them for one day but commit to uplifting our veterans as the warriors they are — strong, disciplined, and ready to continue making an impact. Through prayer, action, and community, we can stand with those who have given so much and encourage them as they step into their next great purpose.



Drew Forsberg is a retired Navy SEAL and co-founder of Beyond the Brotherhood. He serves as Retreat Leader for Pray.com, the No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based audio content. Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life.



